Will Stallings, a 3-star running back out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Stallings, who is 6 feet and 222 pounds, committed to Tennessee on Sunday as he has a reported 14 offers, and is rated the No. 11 player in the state of Nevada, and the No. 91 linebacker in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO