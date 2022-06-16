ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Colin Cowherd Bashes Minkah Fitzpatrick Signing

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

This is a pretty strong take about how the Pittsburgh Steelers are not meeting "the standard."

Not everyone agrees that the Pittsburgh Steelers should've signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-setting contract extension. In particular, Colin Cowherd believes the All-Pro is certainly not worth the money.

Cowherd didn't hold back talking about the poor decision on the Steelers signing Fitzpatrick, saying the standard is sinking in Pittsburgh. In fact, his thoughts on Mike Tomlin's winning seasons is that it seems like something the Browns would celebrate.

Cowherd goes on to talk about how T.J. Watt is the only player on the defense that deserves the mega pay raise. Meanwhile, he continues to say Fitzpatrick is a good player, but the Steelers defense being ranked 24th in the NFL last season doesn't justify a record-breaking deal.

"The standard in Pittsburgh, in the 70s, 80s, 90, 2000s, my whole life, was Super Bowls. And not just getting to them," Cowherd said.

Cowherd also addresses the spending habits of the Steelers in the last two years, becoming the NFL's highest paid defense and lowest paid offense.

Overall, he's not satisfied with the signing, and makes that very clear with his take.

Comments / 15

Bob Oso
3d ago

24th ranked defense is not his fault, he's talented but doesn't coach himself. So that falls on the Head Coach on down not the other way around. And Mediocre Mike had his hands all over the defense (according to a published report). He has yet to prove he's a defensive guru as promised when he signed (to be fair others called him that including those who signed him). All I'm saying it would be nice if he made the players more accountable on all things team related. Brian Flores is on board now so the defense will improve.

Reply
8
Jntlmn
2d ago

People seem to not understand there are 32 teams in the league and only one can win the Super Bowl per season. Do the math.

Reply(2)
3
 

Football
