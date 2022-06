NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee good Samaritan and a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper teamed up to help a dog which was trapped in the heat with a fractured pelvis. Cleveland resident Kaye Fiorello shared her story on social media on Wednesday, saying with temps around 95 degrees and a heat index even higher, she was driving up I-75 when she passed a trooper and minutes later saw the pup in a ditch by one of the exit signs.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO