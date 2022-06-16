ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Things to do in Morgantown this weekend

By Connor Gibbons
Daily Athenaeum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into the summer and into Father’s Day, here are a few ways to stay busy in Morgantown this weekend. BOPARC Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Into The Fog. On Thursday, June 16, Into the Fog will be performing at Krepps Park from 7 to 9 p.m. for a...

www.thedaonline.com

The Recorddelta

Downtown INK reopens for business

BUCKHANNON — Joe and Kim Shipley opened Infiniti Tattoos in 2005 in Elkins, West Virginia. In 2017, they expanded to Buckhannon and changed their name Downtown INK for the Upshur County location. During the structure fire on Main Street last October, they lost just about everything, but bounced back and didn’t let anything get them down.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Fire at WVU’s Armstrong Hall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia University classroom building was damaged in a Friday afternoon fire. The fire was reported at Armstrong Hall at just before 3 p.m. WVU sent out an alert at about 3:15 p.m. that the fire was out. Firefighters from Morgantown and Granville were on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
weelunk.com

This is Why Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration is Held at Market Plaza

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Island’s Bridge Park Pool renamed Pat Johnson Pool House

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — The community pool on Wheeling Island was renamed Saturday afternoon in honor of a woman who touched countless residents’ lives with her kindness and generosity.  The Bridge Park Pool is now officially the Pat Johnson Pool House.   According to her friends and family, Pat Johnson was unlike anyone else.   Many […]
WHEELING, WV
weelunk.com

Wild and Wonderful Women Event to Rock Heritage Port This Weekend

Celebrate the women of West Virginia in luxury at Wheeling’s annual Paint the Town Pink event hosted by Crittenton Services Inc. Each year, Crittenton Services hosts Paint the Town Pink with a theme in mind, and this year it is the women of West Virginia and the Ohio Valley. The event will be held at the Wheeling Heritage Port with grand décor and a beautiful view of the Ohio River.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY

TBT provides McGrew with “bucket list” opportunity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Growing up in Buckhannon, Tanner McGrew was raised on WVU hoops. He and his friends idolized players like Da’Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, John Flowers and Joe Mazzulla. Since there are no professional sports teams in the state of West Virginia, to McGrew and the other...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Derek Lane
WBOY 12 News

20K fans expected at High Point Raceway this weekend

MT. MORRIS, Pa. (WBOY) — One of the biggest motocross races in the world will be held just north of Morgantown this weekend. High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania held warm-ups Friday for its 45th annual pro motocross circuit race that takes place Saturday. The race is the fourth of 12 races on the circuit. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

File_000.jpeg

A fire reported at Armstrong Hall has been put out, per the WVU Alert system. The Morgantown…
MORGANTOWN, WV
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

Inaugural river trash tournament coming up

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upper Mon River Trash Tournament will take place at the Rivesville Municipal building on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. This trash tournament is a river cleanup that starts at the West Fork and will run down to the Opekiska Lock and Dam. The organizers are styling the tournament like a […]
RIVESVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont musician makes music video in north central West Virginia

TUNNLETON, W.Va. – A Fairmont musician is spending the next few days in June to make his new music video “Muddin’.” Thirty-year-old Robby Comas grew up in Fairmont, where he learned his love for music through his father, Chuck Comas. Chuck Comas started playing music after he served in Vietnam. Sometimes while performing, he would […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Husband and wife win WV Governor’s Service Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A husband and wife were honored at the Governor’s Service Awards, held on June 16, for their service to the community around the Morgantown area. Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. and Nicole Wilson-Carr will receive an award based off of their work with WVU Medicine, giving out COVID-19 tests and doing service […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

