First Look At The Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low may not technically be 40 years old, but it’s helping celebrate Bruce Kilgore’s original design with handfuls of new styles. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in yet another smooth and patent leather ensemble, which arguably harkens back to the 2000s. The Air Force 1 is currently a heavily customized model, but at one point, it was kept relatively straightforward by the Swoosh. The rise in popularity of the BAPE STA most certainly influenced the experimental takes that began appearing on Kilgore’s creation throughout the aughts, with the patent leather back-half option capturing the era perfectly. Glossy orange-colored leather delivers a refreshing touch to nostalgia, allowing for the remainder of the shoe to don a tried-and-proven white and black mix.

