BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police officers said they arrested 23-year-old Marissa Carter on one count of Felony Sex Act with a Student and one count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student. Detectives started investigating after they received a tip about the coach who is an employee of Burlington Christian Academy. Investigators believe one student is involved, but no others. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO