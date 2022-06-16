ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Man accused of threatening church has 3 prior convictions

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLygB_0gD8zLW500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man accused of threatening to shoot up a DeSoto County, Mississippi church.

Quincy Higgins was arrested at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday. Prior to that, investigators believe he called the place of worship and threaten to shoot it up.

The 29-year-old is now charged with making a terroristic threat.

One in custody after caller threatens to ‘shoot up’ Southaven church

WREG has learned that over the last few years, Higgins has been convicted three times on theft of property charges in Shelby County.

Despite being sentenced to nearly a year in jail back in 2019, he was given probation and released after serving one day in jail.

However, the court system says he violated his probation earlier this year and was incarcerated for eight days.

WREG stopped by Higgins’ home in Memphis and no one answered, but soon he will have to answer for his most recent charges in court.

WREG reached out to Southaven Police for more on the investigation, but they declined to provide any new details. However, they did stress there is no longer a threat to the church or the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Supervisor charged with kidnapping, assaulting employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A supervisor from a cleaning company is being accused of kidnapping and assaulting an employee last month. The employee said her supervisor, Elias Humberto Lazo Escobar, told her to get in his truck when she arrived for work. She said Escobar told the other workers that he was taking her to another […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of robbing 4 stores; Two within 15 minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Friday after officers said he robbed two dollar stores within 15 minutes in May and two other stores within an hour in June. The first robbery happened at a Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street. Officers said a man walked into the store with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing 73-year-old found: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 73-year-old man who had gone missing from Memphis has been found. Memphis Police issued a City Watch Paul Glover Sunday afternoon. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued a Silver Alert for Glover. Officers said he was last seen in the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the hospital with his son […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Desoto County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, MS
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died in an overnight shooting in Whitehaven Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive around 1:30 a.m. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting comes hours after police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 critical in separate weekend shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been listed in critical condition after officers said they were shot over the weekend. The first shooting happened Friday night in Hickory Hill around 10:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Germanshire Lane. One man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital. Officers said they detained one person. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Child left alone at Whitehaven park

UPDATE: Officers were able to locate a family member of the child. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child was left alone in a park in Whitehaven. Officers responded to David Carnes Park on Whitehaven Lane near Auburn Road Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. Memphis Police say officers are currently trying to find the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Disabled Memphis vet’s missing dog found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis cop spots suspected church burglar at Chipotle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis police say a suspected church burglar with a unique tattoo was captured after an officer assigned to the case spotted him at a Chipotle in midtown. Police said John Simmons, 20, was caught on camera after he kicked in the side door of the Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

1 critical in overnight shooting near Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after officers he was shot overnight in downtown Memphis Sunday morning. Officers responded to the shooting call at Fourth and Beale Street just before 3:30 a.m. The victim was last listed in critical condition. No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biker killed in I-40 crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A biker was killed in an accident on I-40 Saturday evening. At approximately 5:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an accident at I-40 West and Chelsea Avenue involving a motorcycle and sedan. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of axe attack at Hickory Hill hookah bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly attacked another man with an axe at a hookah bar in Hickory Hill. Police say the attack happened Wednesday evening at Spades Café and Hookah Lounge on Malco Way. Officers made the scene at around 6:41 p.m. that evening. According to police, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

A call for help: Victim’s last plea caught on 911 call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since police say Justin Hudson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, killing her and shooting her grandmother before turning the gun on himself. Now, chilling 911 calls have been released that show the desperation in Jaquinsia Armstrong’s voice as she begged police for help in the seconds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Carjackers sentenced to collective total of 41 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three carjackers who went on a crime spree in 2019 have been sentenced to a collective total of 41 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Terrance Moore, Angelo Smith, and Justin Huddleston were sentenced to a total of 492 months in prison for carjacking and brandishing a firearm […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen accused of pointing gun at grandmother, firing shot at her vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a teen who was accused of pointing a gun at his grandmother after an argument over the house rules. According to police, in January of 2022, a 78-year-old woman reported that her grandson, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Granderson, had pointed a gun at her and fired a shot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fake temporary tag arrests up, as problem grows

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South are finding more cars with fake temporary tags. They’re calling it a serious problem that’s only getting worse since WREG Investigators told you about it last summer. It allows drivers to skirt taxes and registration fees, and for some, it allows them to go undetected. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy