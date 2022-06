In the run up to the June 7 primaries in Iowa, at least 162 voters in Northwest Iowa saw their absentee ballot requests denied because they arrived in county offices too late. According to area county auditors, many of the applications would have likely been approved prior to 2021. In March 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that requires voters to request absentee ballots from the auditor's office at least 15 days before an election. Previously, the deadline was 10 days.

IOWA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO