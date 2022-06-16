Browns Make History, Make Seven new Hires

Cleveland Browns have made seven new hires within the personnel department. Catherine Raiche holds the highest title in football for a woman.

Cleveland Browns made numerous hires to their personnel staff, as well as some changes to current members roles.

With the hire of with Catherine Raiche becoming the highest-ranking female football executive in the NFL.

New hires consist of:

Hajriz Aliu (Scouting Assistant)

Chris Buford (National Scout)

Ryan Conway (Scouting Assistant)

Shawn Heinlen (Southwest Area Scout)

Catherine Raiche (Assistant General Manager & Vice President of football operations)

Jimmy Raye (Senior Executive Advisor to the GM)

Cyrus Wolford (Scouting Assistant)

Promotions and role changes consist of :

Adam Al-Khayyal (Director Pro Scouting)

Zach Ayers (National Scout)

Glenn Cook (Assistant GM & VP of Player Personnel)

Josh Cox (West Coast Area Scout)

Sam DeLuca (Assistant Director Pro Scouting)

Matt Donahoe (Southeast Area Scout)

Joe Dever (Mid Atlantic Area Scout)

Tyler Hamblin (Director of Football Operations)

Callum Mahoney (Salary Cap and Contracr Analyst)

Max Paulus (Director College Scouting)

Bob Quinn (Senior Personnel/Coaching Executive)

Joy Tapajcik (Player Personnel & Football Operations Process Manager)

"We're excited to welcome the newest members of our football operations staff and looking forward to others within our organization receiving expanded roles and additional responsibility," General Manager Andrew Berry said.

"We have a number of talented people from various backgrounds that will maximize our efforts to create sustained success. We look forward to these staffing changes reinforcing the diverse, multi-disciplinary and collaborative work environment we strive to create."

