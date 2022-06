Shanna Sims-Bradish will begin as University Park’s assistant city manager July 5, taking over from Lea Dunn, who is retiring. As an assistant city manager with the City of Richardson since 2012, Shanna supervises seven departments in that city. Sims-Bradish also served in similar positions with the city of Farmers Branch, the town of Addison, and the city of Carrollton, following early career assignments for the town of Lexington, Massachusetts, and the city of Lawrence, Kansas.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO