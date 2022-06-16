Coroner ID's victim in Lamont shooting

PORTERVILLE – On Monday June 6 the South County Justice Center in Porterville sentenced Giovanni Abujalil, 32, to life in prison. Abujalil pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony elder abuse of his father on Monday, May 16. He is eligible for parole in 56 years. According to the...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man who had been charged with murder has accepted a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 20 years. Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and four other felonies and prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges — including first-degree murder and two more […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — James Clinton Davies, who once ran for a seat on Tehachapi City Council and was found guilty of felony eavesdropping against the city’s police chief, died Wednesday in a vehicle crash in Rosamond. Davies, 45, and Alex Francisco Cuesta, 38, were killed about 10:40 p.m. in a head-on collision between a […]
The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a man who died in Mojave. Seanjay Ramanand Sharma, 37, died 8:38 p.m. Wednesday at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle, according to the coroner. The vehicle rolled over at Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, south of Aqueduct Road.
Plaintiff, Jamyson Harris filed a lawsuit against Tulare and Kern county in California. Case number 18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM. Allegations include kidnapping and child molestation. In the fall of 1991, Jamyson, along with his brother and sisters were taken into Tulare county social services in Porterville, California. By their mother’s roommates. The roommates falsely accused their mother of abandoning and abusing her children. While their mother was out of town moving into their new home. While living in a foster home with his sisters. Jamyson alleges he was sexually molested by their foster mom. Then placed on heavy psychotropic drugs, kicked out and he had to shuffle from foster home to foster home. Until finally he was shipped off to another county across the state of California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed earlier this month in southwest Bakersfield died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot in the 100 Block Fishering Drive at about 6 p.m. on June 3, officials said. He was pronounced dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies, including one in Delano. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of one of the alleged robberies in Ducor from June 15. Video shows several masked robbers entering a Handy Mart in Ducor, with two of them jumping […]
The maternal grandfather of Orrin and Orson West — the California City brothers whose adoptive parents now face murder charges in their deaths — has filed a claim against the Kern County Department of Human Services for allowing the boys to reside with their adoptive parents after he requested custody.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Sobin Nhuy lit a firecracker and threw it near a car. For that act, Nhuy was charged with felonies including arson and possession and use of a destructive explosive device. He was kept behind bars as his case made its way through the court system, said Kern County Public […]
PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A plume of black smoke filled the air after a deadly plane crash was reported in Porterville. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. near Avenue 120 and east of Highway 65. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, a private plane took off from the...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to voluntary manslaughter in the beating death of a Lamont man last year, and a woman charged in the case has pleaded no contest to an accessory charge. Octaviano Gonzalez, Ruben Parayno and Michelle Valencia are due back in court July 14 for sentencing, according […]
Another letter about gun violence and why reforms are necessary. Why is no one addressing the elephant in the room? All the gun violence that masquerades as entertainment in hit movies, TV shows and video games is a tremendous influence on our society. Why is no one, especially those actors who make millions off of this genre, speaking out about this?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in East Bakersfield, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East Truxtun Avenue and Baker Street just before 10:30 p.m. on June 16. A man was found in the roadway with major injuries. […]
TEHACHAPI — James Clinton “Clint” Davies, a former Tehachapi resident and candidate for the Tehachapi City Council in 2018, died in a traffic accident in Rosamond on Wednesday, according to the Kern County coroner's office. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, a head-on collision on...
Fiery Accident on West Rosamond Boulevard Left One Fatality. Police responded to a crash at West Rosamond Boulevard and 46th Street West just before 10:45 p.m. on June 15th. Despite life-saving efforts, at least one occupant died at the scene. Authorities withheld the victim’s identity pending notification of next of...
