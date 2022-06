Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob doesn't agree with the notion the team "bought" its NBA title. "Oh, come on," Lacob said after the team's clinching Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "That’s a joke; I think it’s ridiculous. All of our players are guys that we drafted or minimum signings except for one (Wiggins) trade. One trade and no free agent beyond the minimum. How can you say we bought the title? It’s crazy."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO