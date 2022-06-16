ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Why Trouble is on the Horizon For Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMgjI_0gD8xNLx00

Colin Cowherd: “Tom Brady was always ‘Mr. Focused’ and ‘Mr. Intense’, but after he won his Super Bowl in Tampa I felt like he was never the same. It always comes back to this – three words – ‘Something to Prove.’ It’s not money and it’s not fame. After he won without Belichick he was already the GOAT, he was happily married, great family, rich…but he always had to prove something, ‘it wasn’t Belichick, it was me.’ So when he won in Tampa we noticed last year he didn’t bark as much, he didn’t complain as much, and you and I knew he wasn’t happy around Thanksgiving but he wasn’t as angry, he wasn’t as pointed, and some of it festered. Nothing ever with Brady festered in New England or ever in the first year in Tampa. Having ‘something to prove’ is a big deal. There was a well-documented story that Tom was ready to move into ownership last year and it’s one of the reasons why I don’t like Tampa this year. I don’t think they’re talented enough to NOT be focused. I still think the Rams want to prove that it wasn’t a one-off, and I think Sean McVay has stuff he still wants to prove against Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco who had his number. It’s not a criticism at all, ‘something to prove’ is absolutely healthy, I mean what do you need now? I don’t think Tom needs anything. If he had the perfect scenario he would have already been in Miami in the ownership space. That’s where he wants to be, not as much on football, where you wouldn’t have even thought about 5 years ago.” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Colin Cowherd explain why he’s not buying into the Buccaneers this year as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Check out the video above as Colin details why he doesn’t think Tom Brady has the same fire burning within that he had two years when he first got to Tampa, and lacking that ‘something to prove’ disposition that has made him arguably the most successful athlete in sports history.

Doug Gottlieb Says 'Data' Tells You Nobody Cares About Brittney Griner Saga

Why the Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani ASAP

Colin Cowherd Says LeBron James Could Finish His Career With this NBA Team

Doug Gottlieb: 'System Player' Steph Curry Wouldn't Be Elite Somewhere Else

Why Aaron Rodgers Being In Love With Himself Chased Away Davante Adams

Clay Travis: Jack Del Rio Shouldn't Have Apologized For Jan. 6th Comments

Get Lost Cowboys, Colin Cowherd Says This Franchise is Now 'America's Team'

Colin Cowherd Says 'Toxic' Russell Westbrook Will Never Fit With Lakers

'It's Stupid': Jason Whitlock Mocks Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Colin Cowherd Doubts If Superstars Will Ever Want to Play With Luka Doncic

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning's Outfit Choice At College World Series Went Viral

Peyton Manning has turned an otherwise random word into an iconic representation of his outstanding football legacy. The all-time great quarterback's classic "Omaha" audible call has become synonymous with his identity. On Friday, Manning traveled to the namesake of this pre-snap callout — taking in Day 1 of the College...
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots RB Reveals What Tom Brady Would Do During Rookie Dinners

Earlier this week, former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson appeared on The Pivot Podcast featuring NFL veterans Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder. During the segment, Wilson learned just how much his rookie dinner might cost. "They did tell me about the dinner. I've got to take all the receivers to a dinner. That's going to be cool, I'm excited for that," Wilson said before learning the immense cost.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Sports World Was Loving Peyton Manning's Outfit This Week

Peyton Manning is the king of "Omaha." The all-time great quarterback was in the crowd for Day 1 of the College World Series at Omaha — wearing a custom hat tagged with his iconic "Omaha" audible call. The sports world took to Twitter to react to Manning's hat. "This...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Report Suggests How Long NFL Wants To Suspend Deshaun Watson

At some point, the NFL will have to announced a decision on Deshaun Watson's future. According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, a "significant" suspension could be looming for the Pro Bowl quarterback. So, what qualifies as a significant suspension? Maske is reporting that Watson could be suspended for...
NFL
golfmagic.com

US Open: Dustin Johnson does have one small regret about LIV Golf

One thing you can expect with Dustin Johnson is that he rarely answers questions in too much detail. And at the US Open, this was no different. Johnson, 37, currently sits in T-31 before moving day after making the cut with two strokes to spare. Johnson was the highest-profile LIV...
GOLF
BoardingArea

Former NFL player hit by a bus at the airport

A former NFL player who saw time with the Patriots and Bills was hit by a bus earlier this week while at the airport. His condition is unknown, but the player managed to get a tweet out showing him on a stretcher after the incident. Former NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Relationship Rumors

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to have a new girlfriend. According to a report from SideAction, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has been seen with a woman who goes by Blu. Her given name is reportedly Charlotte Brereton. There's been some speculation that Blu calls herself...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Nba#American Football#Herd W
Yardbarker

Nathaniel Hackett Gets National Attention from NFL Insider

All is well in Broncos Country once again. Gone are the days of wandering the proverbial wasteland in search for a franchise quarterback. General manager George Paton traded for nine-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson, in addition to hiring a new coaching staff led by Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Chet Holmgren prefers to not be drafted by Magic?

Chet Holmgren might not be about the “I’d be happy to get drafted by any team” life. In an episode this week of his podcast, Ryen Russillo of The Ringer reported that the former Gonzaga star Holmgren may prefer not to go to the Orlando Magic with the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, Holmgren appears to be eyeing the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Colts, Texans, Titans, Bud Dupree

Colts DB Stephon Gilmore is fitting in well in Indianapolis and is excited to see what the team can accomplish this season. “It’s different. Every place is different. Not everyone is the same. So, I like it here, I liked my time in New England too,” Gilmore said, via Colts Wire. “I know these guys want to win and they put the work in every day. I’m just looking forward to you know, tomorrow and then training camp and seeing where this group goes.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy