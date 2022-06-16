Why Trouble is on the Horizon For Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Colin Cowherd: “Tom Brady was always ‘Mr. Focused’ and ‘Mr. Intense’, but after he won his Super Bowl in Tampa I felt like he was never the same. It always comes back to this – three words – ‘Something to Prove.’ It’s not money and it’s not fame. After he won without Belichick he was already the GOAT, he was happily married, great family, rich…but he always had to prove something, ‘it wasn’t Belichick, it was me.’ So when he won in Tampa we noticed last year he didn’t bark as much, he didn’t complain as much, and you and I knew he wasn’t happy around Thanksgiving but he wasn’t as angry, he wasn’t as pointed, and some of it festered. Nothing ever with Brady festered in New England or ever in the first year in Tampa. Having ‘something to prove’ is a big deal. There was a well-documented story that Tom was ready to move into ownership last year and it’s one of the reasons why I don’t like Tampa this year. I don’t think they’re talented enough to NOT be focused. I still think the Rams want to prove that it wasn’t a one-off, and I think Sean McVay has stuff he still wants to prove against Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco who had his number. It’s not a criticism at all, ‘something to prove’ is absolutely healthy, I mean what do you need now? I don’t think Tom needs anything. If he had the perfect scenario he would have already been in Miami in the ownership space. That’s where he wants to be, not as much on football, where you wouldn’t have even thought about 5 years ago.” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Colin Cowherd explain why he’s not buying into the Buccaneers this year as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Check out the video above as Colin details why he doesn’t think Tom Brady has the same fire burning within that he had two years when he first got to Tampa, and lacking that ‘something to prove’ disposition that has made him arguably the most successful athlete in sports history.

