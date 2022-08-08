The Bachelorette season 19: next episode, cast and everything we know about the dating series

While the series is titled The Bachelorette , season 19 has an interesting twist in that instead of one woman looking for love, there are two. That’s right, the two runner-ups from The Bachelor season 26 are co-starring in this new installment of the series.

Naturally with there being two people on the quest for romance, fans should expect the usual Bachelorette antics multiplied. We’re talking double the romance, double the heartbreaks and double the "oh my gosh" moments. Oh, and we can’t forget to mention that there is an actual set of twins competing for love this season.

Here’s everything we know about The Bachelorette season 19.

When is the next The Bachelorette season 19 episode?

The Bachelorette season 19 premiered on Monday, July 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. Gabby and Rachel are certainly off to an interesting start in the season.

The next new two-hour episode of the series airs on Monday, August 8, at 8 pm ET/PT. Check out a sneak peek of what's to come. It looks like there are some tears that will be shed.

The Bachelorette season 19 premise

See more

ABC describes this season of The Bachelorette with the following synopsis:

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor , fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two co-star on the upcoming season 19 of The Bachelorette with Jesse Palmer returning as host."

The Bachelorette season 19 bachelorettes

(Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

As previously mentioned, this season is spearheaded by two former Bachelor contestants from season 26 which featured Clayton Echard as the bachelor. The first woman looking for love is Gabby Windey. Windey was born and raised in O'Fallon, Illinois before moving to Colorado where she would eventually become a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos, and later an ICU nurse for the University of Colorado Hospital.

Joining Windey is Rachel Recchia. Recchia was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Florida. In addition to being a reality personality, she's also a flight instructor and commercial pilot.

The Bachelorette season 19 host

Jesse Palmer is serving as host for season 19. Palmer, a former NFL player for the New York Giants and former contestant on The Bachelor , is no stranger to hosting duties. He officially served as host of The Bachelor season 26, replacing longtime host Chris Harrison, and on several occasions has stepped up as a special contributor on Good Morning America .

The Bachelorette season 19 contestants

As teased by ABC, this season of The Bachelorette sees two young ladies date the most men the show has ever had. Thankfully, the network was kind enough to release a “Meet the Men” promo clip to give viewers an idea of the caliber of guys showing up this season. Check it out.

Below we’ve also listed the names of the men featured this season.

Alex (27), wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven (28), sales executive from San Diego, California

Brandon (23), bartender from Carlsbad, California

Chris (30), mentality coach from Redondo Beach, California

Colin (36), sales director from Chicago, Illinois

Erich (29), real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Ethan (27), advertising executive from New York, New York

Hayden (29), leisure executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob (27), mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James (25), meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jason (30), investment banker from Santa Monica, California

Joey (24), twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

John (26), English teacher from Nashville, Tennessee

Johnny (25), realtor Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan H. (35), software developer from Tampa, Florida

Jordan V. (27), drag racer from Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin B. (32), physical therapist from Solana Beach, California

Justin Y. (24), twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

Kirk (29), college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan (26), videographer from San Diego, California

Mario (31), personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Matt (25), shipping executive from San Diego, California

Michael (32), pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate (33), electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey (25), life coach from Miami, Florida

Roby (33), magician from Los Angeles, California

Ryan (36), investment director from Boston, Massachusetts

Spencer (27), venture capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne (28), crypto guy from Naperville, Illinois

Tino (28), general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler (25), small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach (25), tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California

The Bachelorette season 19 trailer

Check out this promo for The Bachelorette season 19.

How to watch The Bachelorette season 19

The Bachelorette season 19 is an ABC reality series, and the show airs live exclusively on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, you still have the opportunity to watch the series live using live TV streaming services like Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

Now to date, no official plans have been announced as to when the season may begin airing in the UK. However, that doesn’t have to stop fans from tuning in.

Would-be viewers in the UK may want to consider utilizing a virtual private network. A VPN is a tool that enables consumers from anywhere in the world to watch content from other countries by accessing servers from the country of origin. Essentially, a VPN routes network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.

And it's a great way to keep up with action from anywhere in the world.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.