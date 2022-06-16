ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Draymond Green Gives LeBron James a Big Compliment

By Eric Eulau
 3 days ago

Warriors forward Draymond Green had high praise for Lakers superstar LeBron James in a recent press conference.

LeBron James has a deep history with the Golden State Warriors. Lebron led the Cleveland Cavaliers to four-consecutive Finals appearances. Each time, the Warriors were there waiting for James . LeBron's lone ring from those four NBA Finals trips came in 2016 after the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 series deficit.

The Warriors are currently one win away from their fourth title in eight years. Golden State holds a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics. During a recent press conference, a media member asked Warriors forward Draymond Green how playing the young Celtics compares to playing those LeBron Cavaliers teams.

Green's response included a big compliment to the four-time MVP and arguably one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

"It doesn't compare to mentally playing against LeBron James who I think is arguably smartest guys to ever play this game. Not one of, he's arguably the smartest guy to ever step foot on a basketball court. So to say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron and it's a lie to you."

Green went on to give the Celtics credit for being a young, strong, athletic team that also poses a challenge to the Warriors, but at the end of the day, Jayson Tatum isn't LeBron James.

This isn't the first time Green has spoken highly of LeBron James and considering how often Draymond's in front of a microphone, it probably won't be the last time either.

Related
Distractify

Draymond Green's Main Squeeze Is a Former Reality Television Star

It’s been a long road for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. The fan-favorite NBA franchise previously won three NBA titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018. For many sports fans, the chances of Golden State securing another win was up in the air due to all the team has gone through — from various injuries to trades. However, Draymond and his team were able to establish that they are the best after winning the NBA Finals on June 16, 2022, against the Boston Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry And Sonya Curry Celebrate With Stephen Curry's 4th NBA Championship: "Curry's Mom Threw Up The 4 And Dad Celebrated With A Cigar."

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have done it once again. They have been crowned the champions of the NBA for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. Although the Dubs have earlier won three rings, this one will hold a special place in the hearts of the players and fans. The obvious reason for it was that it came after two very underwhelming seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Responds To Skip Bayless, KD Chimes In

In a recent appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, Stephen A. Smith spoke about his relationship with Skip Bayless and how First Take came to be. Throughout his explanation, Stephen A. claimed that Skip was struggling to get ratings and that he eventually begged Smith to come on the show. Smith says he was ultimately the catalyst for the show taking off and that without himself, First Take would have been canceled.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Tweets For First Time After Warriors NBA Title

Immediately after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Thursday night, fans started tweeting about Kevin Durant. The Warriors won the NBA Finals twice with Durant before he left for the Brooklyn Nets. Eventually, the Warriors replaced Durant with Andrew Wiggins, who performed very well against the Boston Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green trolls Jaylen Brown after winning 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors captured another championship Thursday night, defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry finally won his first NBA Finals MVP. But it was a complete team effort from Golden State, with contributions from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II among others. But once again, […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green trolls Jaylen Brown after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston

Chef Ayesha Curry roasts Celtics, local bar following Warriors’ triumph

"On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT." The Currys took the last bite in the ongoing friendly debate about whether or not Ayesha Curry can cook. Game On!, a sports bar in Fenway, wrote “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” on a chalkboard for Game 3 and Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Ayesha Curry, a successful chef and cookbook author, stayed quiet publicly after the not-so-subtle jab. Her husband, however, didn’t hesitate to support his wife.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Ayesha Curry Finally Confronts Celtics Fans Who Trolled Her During NBA Finals After Warriors Big Win

There was plenty of crow to be eaten after the Golden State Warriors smoked the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals and Ayesha Curry made sure every one of her haters ate up. Following the 103-90 win in Boston’s TD Garden, the Warriors clinched their fourth NBA Championship in eight years. For Ayesha, 33, the victory – and her husband Steph Curry being named NBA Finals MVP — tasted sweet, especially after a Beantown bar mocked her cooking skills. Ayesha confronted the bar by tweeting, “On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: 4 NBA Championships Are Better Than 2

When Stephen Curry came out of high school, there was not much confidence surrounding his basketball career trajectory. Then, he led Davidson to an Elite 8 appearance and became a lottery pick. Now, he is a four-time champion and cemented his legacy as a top-10 player in this league with his first Finals MVP Award. In eight years, the Golden State Warriors have won four championships with Curry as a part of the core for each run.
NBA
