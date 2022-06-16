ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Michael Schulson Plans New Speakeasy For Center City

By Jake Rogers
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 3 days ago

One of Philadelphia’s best known hometown chefs is currently planning an exciting new concept for Center City later this year.

Chef Michael Schulson is currently one of the best known names in the Philadelphia culinary community. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Schulson has worked in iconic restaurants like Park Avenue Cafe, Peacock Alley, and Susanna Foo. In 2008 he launched his first restaurant, Izakaya , to great critical acclaim. Only a year later, Schulson opened up his second restaurant, Sampan , and quietly began building his culinary empire.

Today, Schulson is best known for bringing to life Philadelphia staples like Harp & Crown , Double Knot , Alpen Rose , Graffiti Bar , and Prunella . Most recently, Schulson revealed plans to open a new Jewish deli in a story that was covered by your intrepid reporters at What Now Philly . The new restaurant, Samuel’s Deli , is set to open in the next few weeks at 1523 Sansom Street .

Now, Schulson and his team are getting ready to plan an impressive array of brand new concepts planned for the second half of the year. On the heels of launching Samuel’s deli, Schulson has now revealed his intention to open a brand new speakeasy concept at 123 S. Broad Street . Speaking to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Schulson revealed that the as-yet unnamed cocktail bar will offer roughly 1,500 square feet of space, and is the third of four new concepts he has planned for Philadelphia this year. He has another restaurant planned for The Laurel Rittenhouse condo tower as well, but is not ready to share any further details.

Additionally, a job application on Culinary Agents lists a new project from the Schulson Collective called Pearl & Mary . The listing describes the concept as a raw bar that is scheduled to open at 114 South 13th Street , across the street from Prunella. However, Schulson has not shared any information regarding this concept yet, so the information is definitely subject to change.

Schulson told the Business Journal that it has been “a busy year” for him and his team, noting that the hospitality market has changed significantly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Schulson believes that now that most of the extreme restrictions are “behind us… hopefully for good” it is now “time to move forward a bit.”

Additionally, the Schulson Collective has an ambitious new plan to bring some of Schulson’s most popular concepts to Wynwood Miami, including Double Knot, but you’ll have to visit our sister publication at What Now Miami to get the full scoop. For more information on all of Schulson’s upcoming new projects, you can follow the Schulson Collective on Instagram .



Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Photos: Wawa Welcome America: Juneteenth Block Party

The Wawa Welcome America festival kicked off on Sunday with the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum of Philadelphia. AAMP partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host the family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out photos from the event, which featured live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia, spent the day on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent the day on the picket lines. They’re striking for better wages.  They voted 308-to-40 to go on strike Friday. The three distributors carry most of the popular national beer brands, as well as popular seltzers. Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022 They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Workers at big three beer distributors in the Philadelphia region go on strike, which will impact inventory at your local restaurants and neighborhood beer store

Workers at Origlio, Muller, and Penn, which are the big three distributors of beer in the Philadelphia region, have gone on strike. The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 380, voted 308-40 on June 18th to reject a proposed contract from management according to a post on the local’s Facebook page. A member of the union we messaged shared that this is the first time the local has held a strike.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
NBC Philadelphia

Barcade Opening 2nd Philly Outpost in Historic Center City Building

Barcade is taking to Center City to open its second Philadelphia outpost, which the New York-based company aims to debut by early 2023, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The hybrid bar-and-arcade concept is headed to the historic three-story Hale Building at 1326 Chestnut St., which dates back to the late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

Vault Smokehouse: The BBQ spot to “Meat” Your Friends this Summer

If you’ve visited Yardley, you’ve probably heard of Vault Brewing Company. It’s a gastropub serving up incredible craft beers and cocktails with a freshly sourced menu, house-made daily. It’s a staple in the borough and people can trust anything owner Jim Cain creates. ENTER: Vault Smokehouse….
YARDLEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Speakeasy#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Peacock Alley#Harp Crown#Jewish
phillyvoice.com

David Lynch's former Fairmount row home up for sale

Before filmmaker David Lynch made a name for himself in Hollywood, he spent a formative period in Philadelphia where he met his first wife, had his first child and discovered his love for making movies. Now, the one-bedroom row home at 2494 Aspen St. in Fairmount is on sale for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Katie Cherrix

Four of Philly's Favorite Italian Restaurants

New York City is often regarded as the best place to eat Italian food, but head a little further south, and you'll find that Philly brings some healthy competition. Philadelphia is home to dozens of outstanding Italian eateries, each one with unique dishes and dining atmospheres. Here are four of them you can try next time you are in the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
momswhothink.com

9 Day Trips from Philadelphia

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mommypoppins.com

5 Swimming Pools Near Philadelphia with Day Passes

No pool membership? No problem. Cool off at one of these swimming pools in the Philly region, where you can get a day pass and enjoy that family daycation. Whether you skipped this summer's pool membership or simply enjoy the flexibility of pool hopping, these top five swimming pool pass locations in and near Philadelphia will get those kids splashing while you soak up the sun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

50 Philadelphia City Pools To Open For Summer: Here’s The Opening Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday would have been a great day to go for a swim at one of Philadelphia’s public pools, but the wait is almost over. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said that a handful of pools will be opening on Tuesday. The city says 80% of the available pools will open this summer. The city is working around the nationwide lifeguard shortage to ensure kids are safe while they swim. Making a splash this summer season. The city said Friday outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning next Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Rec says only 50 of the 63...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Boozy Ice Cream in Philadelphia

- Art in the Age, Philadelphia’s experiential tasting room, home bar supply, and bottle shop, is excited to announce its collaboration with local Philly favorite Milk Jawn on their newest offering: booze-topped ice cream, available NOW through the end of the summer. Milk Jawn is Now Serving Up Cold...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
reportwire.org

‘I’m Almost Speechless’ – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel was emotional at a press conference on Saturday after a city firefighter was killed and five other people were injured after a building collapsed in Fairhill. Fifty one year-old Lt. Sean Williamson died in the building collapse. Thiel said the collapse...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
51
Followers
61
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy