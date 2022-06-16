ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Firmino Is Not Good Enough...Time For Him To Go' - Pundit Claims Brazilian Should Be Moved On After Signing Of Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino should now be sold after the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino should now be sold after the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan was unveiled as a Reds player on Tuesday in a deal that could rise to a club-record £85million including add-ons.

In an interview with Football Insider , Agbonlahor claimed that now Nunez is on board, Liverpool should part ways with Brazilian Firmino.

“They needed to do it.

“Regardless of whether Mane stays or goes, they needed another attacker.

“Firmino is not good enough. He’s done well for Liverpool over the years but it’s time for him to go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnsRr_0gD8wkvP00

IMAGO / Xinhua

Agbonlahor also explained that he feels a move for Nunez was a must if Liverpool wanted to be in with a chance of topping Premier League champions Manchester City next season.

“You’ve got to keep up with other teams, you can’t stay still. It’s a big statement signing.

“I’m sure Man City were buzzing when they signed Haaland and now they’ve seen Liverpool get Nunez they will think it’s going to be a hard season and it’s hard to call.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 1

Related
SPORTbible

Chelsea Star Backed To Succeed Under Jurgen Klopp If Liverpool Made £38 Million Transfer

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this summer following his recent comments of wanting more game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in all competitions, but it was a campaign affected by Covid and injuries which limited his rhythm at the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
ClutchPoints

Bayern Munich acquires Liverpool star Sadio Mane in shocking deal

A week after reports of Liverpool shutting down a Bayern Munich offer for Sadio Mane surfaced, the two clubs have reportedly agreed on a $42 million dollar transfer for the star, per Bleacher Report. BREAKING: Sadio Mané will join Bayern Munich from Liverpool after the clubs agreed a deal under $42M, per @Plettigoal ⚡ pic.twitter.com/lgk9bISbUB — […] The post Bayern Munich acquires Liverpool star Sadio Mane in shocking deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Uruguayan#Reds#Brazilian
Daily Mail

'Mourinho sent the photo of me and my wife to Raiola... I said: "Are you serious?!"': Paul Pogba reveals details of his bust-up with former United boss Jose over a rehab trip to Miami after he was snapped by paparazzi

Paul Pogba has revealed he was furious with Jose Mourinho after the then Manchester United manager sent a picture of him and his wife while he was recovering from injury in Miami to his agent Mino Raiola. In his new documentary - The 'Pogmentary' - Pogba recalls an incident which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba plays his first game since leaving Manchester United in a star-studded exhibition clash in Miami that pitted Brazil legends Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho against each other

Paul Pogba has made his first post-Manchester United appearance in an exhibition match in Miami featuring an impressive list of names. The fixture, labelled 'the beautiful game', featured teams of current and retired stars led by Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos respectively. Pogba will be leaving Manchester United this summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s heartfelt reaction to Sadio Mane signing with Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane officially left Liverpool on Friday, with Bayern Munich set to pay them £35.1million for the Senegalese frontman. It’s truly the end of an era at Anfield and Reds legend Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but react in the most heartfelt way possible to Mane departing. My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane […] The post Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s heartfelt reaction to Sadio Mane signing with Bayern Munich appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale. Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy