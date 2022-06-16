ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets GM Rafael Stone Seen Having Dinner With Draft Prospect Paolo Banchero

By Matt Galatzan
The Rockets fascination with Duke Star Paolo Banchero is becoming more and more obvious by the day

If there is one player that the Houston Rockets have been connected with most often in the 2022 NBA Draft class, it is Duke star, Paolo Banchero, who projects as a Top-3 pick.

And luckily for the Rockets, the two seem destined for each other , with the vast majority of projections seeing Banchero land in Houston.

And recently, Rockets GM Rafael Stone added more fuel to the Banchero fire, with the two being seen at dinner together at a Houston area restaurant.

The other top two, Jabari Smith (Auburn) and Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) being connected with Orlando and Oklahoma City respectively.

However, Banchero might be the best of the three in many general managers' eyes.

"Paolo is probably at the top of that big three for me because he’s the most conservative pick, and he’s consistent,” the anonymous NBA executive said. “I like him in playoff-type situations. He has the ability to make others around him better.”

Given how a number of mock drafts have looked in recent weeks, there’s a very good chance the Rockets could end up selecting Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 pick.

Banchero was the best player on a Duke team that made its first Final Four in seven years, the longest drought of Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career before he retired at season's end.

He averaged 17.2 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds in his lone season with the Blue Devils before declaring for the draft, and he's projected to be one of the first three players to be selected in this year's draft.

One way or another, we will see who the Rockets end up with when the draft officially goes down on June 23.

