Letter signed by radical abortion group Jane’s Revenge declares ‘open season’ on pro-life pregnancy centers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pro-abortion radical group dubbed “Jane’s Revenge” that’s claimed responsibility for various arson attacks and vandalism since the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade published a new letter Tuesday declaring “open season” on pro-life pregnancy crisis centers. The...

Bea LaRue
3d ago

Where's the Committee?? Where are the arrests?? Where are the calls of DOMESTIC TERRORISM?? Where in the HELL is Biden, DOJ, FBI??? Oh that's right, crackin' whips across the backs of Border Patrol Agent's and pissed off citizens who were USHERED into the Capitol by Capitol Police on J6. Got it. Ain't no bias in this Administration or in the Liberal/Leftist/Marxist/Progressive world of the Democrats.... and yes, that last sentence WAS sarcasm for those who don't realize it without being told...

Dream Girl
2d ago

I support a women's right to choose, but do not support violent acts against groups that are anti-choice. Maybe I am naive.

The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX

