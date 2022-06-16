Amrina Restaurant brings distinctive Indian-inspired dishes to The Woodlands

Vacation Rental!! $210/Night, $1,370/Week, $3600/Month, Min. 3 days stay & $70 cleaning fee will be added. *No Car Needed!! Fully furnished unit located at University Center in Katy,Texas. Welcoming murals in the entrance and accent designs on each floor! Each unit has fully equipped gourmet kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops, breakfast bar, spacious bedroom, washer & dryer, covered parking, gated parking & controlled access . This unit features convenient extra sleeper for guests. Other similar unit available!! Surrounded by more than $100 million development with easy access & walk-ability to amenities such as dining, grocery shopping, clothing, housing, transportation, education, leisure, etc. Easy access to i-10 & TX 99. Minutes away from Katy Mills Outlet Mall, Katy Asian Town, Memorial Herman Hospital, Energy Corridor area, University of Houston, etc.
