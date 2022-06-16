ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brandon Aiyuk: 'We have a special quarterback'

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qPCs_0gD8vPNF00

The chatter about quarterback Trey Lance since the 49ers offseason started has shifted from an underlying negative tone to a more outwardly positive one. After weeks of reports from various media personnel about displeasure in 49ers headquarters with the 2021 No. 3 overall pick, there’s been a lot of praise for Lance coming from coaches and players.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk became the latest player to support the second-year signal caller.

At the 49ers’ State of the Franchise event, Aiyuk talked about how Lance is impressing him on and off the field.

“I’ve seen a whole lot from him, especially since we started this offseason program and seeing how much he’s grown,” Aiyuk said. “Just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connect with guys – we have a special quarterback.”

There may not be anything more important for Lance this year than winning over the locker room and his teammates. That’s especially true of his pass catchers.

As with all the offseason chatter, none of it matters if it doesn’t translate to training camp and the regular season. Getting early praise from is a good mid-June benchmark for Lance though, and if Aiyuk is correct and Lance is special on and off the field, the 49ers could be good for a long time.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the 49ers in the 2022 NFL season

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to work on a potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade, the franchise is set to move forward in a new direction in 2022. After making the NFC Championship last year, the Niners will have Trey Lance under center this season, signaling a significant change for the organization. In order for Lance to prosper in his first year as a starter, the Niners will need to see some big improvements from a handful of key players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Report Suggests How Long NFL Wants To Suspend Deshaun Watson

At some point, the NFL will have to announced a decision on Deshaun Watson's future. According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, a "significant" suspension could be looming for the Pro Bowl quarterback. So, what qualifies as a significant suspension? Maske is reporting that Watson could be suspended for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make Decison On Pro Bowl Running Back

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints brought in running back David Johnson for a tryout. On Friday afternoon, he provided an update on his future with the team. Johnson revealed that he was unable to sign a deal with the Saints. "Unfortunate, we couldn’t come to terms, but appreciate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Patriots signing ex-Chiefs offensive lineman

The New England Patriots are making a move to bolster their offensive line depth. Center Darryl Williams signed with the Patriots on Friday, his agency Elite Loyalty Sports confirmed. Williams signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last year as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. The 25-year-old stayed...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Major Coaching Staff Hire On Saturday

Darvin Ham made another key addition to his Lakers coaching staff, and its one King James should be happy with. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach. Adding, "New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks extend an offer to 2026 quarterback Conner Quintero

Nothing quite makes you feel as old as realizing that your favorite school just offered a quarterback who was born after the year 2005. For fans of the Oregon Ducks, though, that’s the case right now. Over the weekend, the Ducks extended an offer to 2026 QB Conner Quintero, a high school Freshman from Enid, Oklahoma. Since it is so early in his football career, Quintero doesn’t have any rankings on recruiting sites but based on the fact that the Ducks offered him, you can assume/hope that he will eventually garner a 4- or 5-star rating in the next couple of years. Film Conner Quintero’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 N/A N/A OK QB Rivals N/A N/A OK QB ESPN N/A N/A OK QB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A OK QB 247 Composite N/A N/A OK QB  Vitals Hometown Enid, Oklahoma Projected Position Quarterback Height 5-foot-11 Weight 165 pounds Class 2026  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on… Visited Oregon on… Twitterhttps://twitter.com/ConnerQB_2/status/153821895758854963211
ENID, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy