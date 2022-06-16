ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Could Sign Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan This Summer | €40million Price Tag

By Alex Wallace
Chelsea could be set to add a new addition to the right hand side of defence this summer as they look to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan this summer according to Italian media reports.

Dumfries has been a player whose future has much speculation around it ahead of the duration of this summers transfer window.

Dumfries has been a player whose future has much speculation around it ahead of the duration of this summers transfer window.

The Dutch right back has been linked to a number of clubs this summer including Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

Both Chelsea and United could be in the position to add to their right backs ahead of a new campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiLaK_0gD8vOjk00

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Dumfries has proved to be a talented defender during his time at Inter with the ability to both attack and track back to a good standard.

Chelsea could be looking to add to their right sided area of the pitch with the possible arrival of Ousmane Dembele being rumoured.

Inter Milan are interested in re signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer however, according to Corriere della Sera;

"Inter are not at all interested in letting Dumfries be used as part of the Lukaku loan negotiations".

According to the report via SempreInter;

"Inter currently value the former PSV Eindhoven man at €50-60 million but the Premier League side think that Inter will accept a €40 million bid as it is known that they need the money at the moment."

