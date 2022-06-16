ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, MO

Mtn. View Business Burglarized

Cover picture for the articleChayton Brumble, 20, of Mountain View, was arrested after allegedly breaking into Forget-Me-Not during the overnight hours of May 31. He is accused stealing multiple items from the vendor market and...

KTLO

Asking for gas money leads to theft charges for Fulton Co. woman

A Fulton County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a man who offered to lend her gas money. Fifty-four-year-old Carrie Ann Robbinson has been charged with felony counts of residential burglary and theft of property. According to the probable cause affidavit, after midnight on June 8 Robbinson knocked...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

West Plains PD reports armed vehicle theft

According to a release from the West Plains Police Department, around 8:17 Thursday morning, authorities were notified of the theft of a truck that occurred behind a business in West Plains.It was reported the victim was exiting her vehicle at her place of employment when she was approached by two males who each brandished firearms demanding the victim give them her vehicle key and her cell phone.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Fire damages structure in Ozark County

A brush and structure fire Friday afternoon in Ozark County resulted in significant damage to the structure, and an individual was cited. According to a Facebook post from the Theodosia Area Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was on County Road 900. Mutual aid was requested due to low staffing and high heat, and the Gainesville and Pontiac fire departments, Ozark County Ambulance and the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Counterfeit money appearing in Baxter County, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of counterfeit currency passed at businesses in Baxter County. In particular, counterfeit $100 and fake $10 bills have been passed. Some of these bills have Chinese writing on them. Some say “For Motion Picture Use” on...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Howell County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Mountain View, MO
County
Howell County, MO
Mountain View, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Two arrested after carjacking in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/West Plains Police) - Two men were arrested in Arkansas, after a carjacking in West Plains. West Plains police state a woman arrived at work Thursday morning when two men armed with guns took her keys and cell phone. The release says the man told the woman to get on the ground as they drove away in her SUV. The woman’s cell phone was located along a road in West Plains a short time later.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Two Arrested In Wright County

On June 12th of 2022 at roughly 12:20 AM, Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway U. The vehicle eventually turned toward a residence, driving through a yard...
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening. Fifty-one-year-old Chrystal Marshall of Isabella was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marshall was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly two miles east...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Baxter County man attempts to urinate on, hit jailer during booking

A Baxter County man has posted a $10,000 bond after attempting to urinate on and hit jailers during booking. According to the probable cause affidavit, 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees was at the Baxter County Detention Center going through the booking process for charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Rees was sitting on a bench in the booking area allegedly being disruptive by slamming the receiver to the telephone. Due to his behavior, Rees’ hands were secured to the bench. While sitting on the bench, Rees allegedly made threats to two jailers, stating he was going to “punch both of (them) in the face.”
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Houston woman arrested after U.S. 63 accident

A Houston woman was arrested after a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Wayneth J. McComas, 39, of Houston, was driving northbound on U.S. 63 south of Houston city limits when her 2020 Kia Sorento traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, said Msgt. Dale Pounds.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

First responders called to local crash

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department Rescue Squad responded early Friday afternoon to a roll-over crash on U.S. 63 south of Houston. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
HOUSTON, MO
KMBC.com

Coal train derails Friday in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A coal train derailed Friday evening in Douglas County, the sheriff's office said. The derailment was reported about 5:10 p.m. north of North 1900 Road on the Union Pacific tracks. The sheriff's office said 20 cargo cars detached from the engine and derailed, which caused...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Baxter County Sheriff asks for public’s help IDing theft suspect

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a theft case from the Dollar General Store in Henderson that occurred on May 27th. Any person who knows the identity of this person and/or her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator John Schulte, jschulte@baxtercountysheriff.com, or call (870)425-7000.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Pair of Shannon County Men Seriously Injured in Crash

Birchtree, MO. – A one-vehicle crash that happened at roughly 1:55 yesterday has led to the serious injuries of a pair of Shannon County men. A 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was being driven by Richard Drummond, 54 of Birchtree, when they crashed two miles West of Birchtree. Drummond was traveling Eastbound on Highway M, and had one occupant with him in the vehicle: Aaron Hardwick, 26 of Winona, MO.
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Bear Loose in Eagle Country

A young bear paid a visit to Mountain View on Friday. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Corporal Trenton Roberts of the Mountain View Police Department was called to a home on West Fifth St. immediately behind Signal for a report of a bear sighting. “At first I didn’t think it could...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO

