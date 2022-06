This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is the first in an ongoing series of stories on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Dr. Melissa Drake, a highly sought after Santa Barbara OB-GYN known for her progressive approach to women’s healthcare, announced she is closing her practice at the end of the month. Drake cited personal medical issues and a desire to spend more time with her family as the reasons for decision, which came as a surprise to her many patients and created a sudden influx of demand on Santa Barbara’s remaining obstetricians.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO