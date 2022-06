They have the No. 53 pick Thursday night. With the Celtics just wrapping up their season, it feels like the NBA Draft should still be a few weeks away. The reality is, however, that it’s almost here. This year’s draft will take place on Thursday, June 23, at 8 p.m., and air on ESPN and ABC. The Celtics only have one pick, the No. 53 selection, and it’s entirely possible that they’ll either trade it away or draft and stash a player.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO