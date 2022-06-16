Oklahoma Well Represented on All-American, All-Region Teams

Multiple Sooners received high honors for their consistent play this season.

Oklahoma was active across the board Wednesday as All-American and All-Region selections were released.

Sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham started things off with a first-team All-America selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Graham has had a sensational season for the Sooners, batting .335 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs.

In addition, Graham was also named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, the NCBWA District 6 Co-Player of the Year and was named a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, recognizing the top shortstop in the NCAA.

That was just the start for the Sooners.

Pitchers Trevin Michael and Jake Bennett were each named third-team All-America, Michael’s recognition coming from the NCBWA and Bennett’s via Perfect Game.

Michael has 90 strikeouts and 10 saves in 64.1 innings pitched. He has a 2.94 ERA and has been a big reason why the Sooners made it to the College World Series for the first time in 12 years. Bennett, Oklahoma’s Friday night starter, has a 9-3 record with 120 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings.

In addition to the All-American teams, the American Baseball Coaches Association also released the All-Region teams. Graham was named to the Central All-Region First Team, while catcher Jimmy Crooks and outfielder Tanner Tredaway rounded out the Sooners’ award winners, each on the Central All-Region Second Team.

Crooks and Tredaway have each been key contributors down the stretch for Skip Johnson’s team. Tredaway has been Oklahoma’s most reliable hitter, tallying a .373 batting averaging with 61 RBIs and 30 multiple hit games. Crooks threw out 19 runners this season while batting .311 with 45 RBIs.

The Sooners opens the College World Series on Friday against Texas A&M at 1 p.m. in Omaha.