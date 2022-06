One thing is certain, it’s not easy owning or operating a restaurant or food truck in East Texas. There are so many fantastic options that serve delicious food and normally at good prices. Recently the question was asked on a Tyler, Texas social media page regarding where to get the best fish and chips and after being corrected that in the south it’s called fried fish and French fries, we finally got to some of the recommended locations.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO