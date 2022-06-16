ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Mizzou’s Opponent Revealed for 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Zach Dimmitt
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y36g1_0gD8qsxF00

The Tigers are set to play host this season for the non-conference clash.

The Missouri Tigers will get a chance to reminisce on the days of their time in the Big 12 this upcoming season, as the team is set to host the Iowa State Cyclones as part of the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge, per reports form CBS Thursday.

The Tigers have faced Iowa State 150 times in program history, their second-most meetings with one school (Kansas State, 151.) Mizzou holds a commanding 92-58 lead in the all-time series, but lost last season’s matchup with the 23rd-ranked Cyclones on the road, 67-50.

Missouri had also lost the second-most recent meeting in 2018, but had won 10-straight in the series from 2008-2017.

The Tigers will need to bring their best against a Cyclones team that made it to the Sweet 16 this spring despite finishing in seventh place in the elite Big 12. Even more impressive about the Cyclones' deep run in the NCAA Tournament was the fact that the team finished with one of the worst records in Division 1 the season before, going just 2-22.

Mizzou’s leader Kobe Brown had by far his worst game of the season against the Cyclones last year, scoring just three points on 1-8 shooting in 35 minutes of play. Alongside new transfer guard and running mate Isiaih Mosley, he’ll be looking for revenge when Iowa State comes marching into Columbus next season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri College Basketball
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
kmaland.com

Nebraska women land Missouri's Gatorade Player of the Year

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska women’s basketball program landed a key commitment on Friday evening. Senior-to-be Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word (Missouri) High School picked Nebraska over other offers from Creighton, Illinois, Michigan and others. The 6-foot-2 Potts averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds this past season and was Missouri’s...
LINCOLN, NE
krcgtv.com

MU graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Sec Challenge#Iowa State Cyclones#The Missouri Tigers#Cbs
KRMS Radio

Three Troopers To Join Lake Region Following Graduation Friday

Three new Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are joining the Lake Region. This coming Friday June 24th, a total of 25 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy with a ceremony being held in Jefferson City. The Troopers joining the region include Shayla Latture of Branson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
11
Followers
14
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy