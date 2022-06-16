ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott, Allstate fall; Procter & Gamble, NexTier rise

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $59.70 to $639.30.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly raising prices on some of its models.

Nvidia Corp., down $9.26 to $156.01.

The chipmaker and other technology stocks with lofty stock values bore the brunt of a steep market selloff.

Abbott Laboratories, down $2.73 to $102.07.

Severe weather has forced the health care products company to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory.

Cigna Corp., up $1.20 to $248.30.

The health insurer announced a $3.5 billion accelerated stock buyback program.

Allstate Corp., down $2.14 to $119.53.

The insurance company raised its rates in response to inflation.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., up 9 cents to $10.16.

The oilfield services company gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Prog Holdings Inc., down $7.41 to $16.57.

The rent-to-own company cut its financial forecasts in response to higher inflation.

Procter & Gamble Co., up 81 cents to $133.32.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent gained ground as investors shifted money into stocks considered less risky.

