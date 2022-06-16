ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine, Moldova set to get initial EU nods on membership path

By Jorge Valero and Alberto Nardelli Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

The European Commission plans to recommend that Ukraine and Moldova be granted candidate status in a symbolic step forward in the lengthy process to become members of the European Union.

The EU’s executive arm is set to issue its opinion on Friday and will impose conditions that the countries will have to meet in the future on the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption, according to people familiar with the matter. The commission is also expected to recommend granting candidate status to Georgia once it meets specific conditions.

The achievement is significant for the three countries, particularly for Ukraine as it looks for moral support in fending off Russian aggression.

The final decision to grant the status will have to be approved by all 27 member states. The membership procedure itself is a process that includes an arduous set of steps and conditions that can normally last more than a decade. Croatia was the last country to join the bloc and its application process lasted 10 years before it was formally accepted in 2013.

Germany’s Olaf Scholz, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Mario Draghi on Thursday gave Ukraine’s prospects a significant boost when they heartily endorsed the membership bid on a visit to Kyiv, reversing earlier hesitation in Paris and Berlin to accelerate the process. They were joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the highest-profile delegation to visit Ukraine since Russia attacked at the end of February.

“The biggest message we want to send in this trip is that Italy wants Ukraine in the EU,” Draghi said in Kyiv. “Italy, France and Germany are here to give unconditional support to Ukraine.”

The bloc’s leaders are set to discuss the matter in Brussels on June 23-24. Backing by member states is not a done deal as some governments, including Denmark and the Netherlands, have previously expressed reservations to granting the status. But with the bloc’s biggest members now on board, it will be difficult for others to block the decision.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally applied to join the EU at the end of February and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a membership questionnaire to the Ukrainian president when she visited Kyiv in April. She returned last weekend to Kyiv to discuss the membership recommendation and has scheduled a news conference for Friday.

“Candidate status for Ukraine can strengthen freedom in Europe and become one of key European decisions in the first third of 21st century,” Zelenskyy said Thursday. “We are ready to work so that our country transforms into full-fledged member of the European union. And Ukrainians already deserved the right to begin this path and get candidate status.”

———

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Putin Declares End of the ‘Unipolar World’

As Vladimir Putin declares the end of the “unipolar world” over three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cracks begin to widen in the West’s maximum-pressure campaign against Moscow. Russian president Vladimir Putin used his address at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday

TOKYO (AP) — Asian markets were mostly lower in cautious trading Monday ahead of a federal holiday in the U.S. Worries over inflation and risks of a global recession from central bank efforts to bring it under control appeared to outweigh Wall Street’s positive close on Friday. Shares...
MARKETS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
16
Followers
368
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy