States Where the US Military Spends the Most Money

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ko52z_0gD8oOPr00 The U.S. spends by far more on defense than any other country in the world. A majority of those funds remain in the country, propping up state economies with hundreds of billions of dollars every year from the U.S. defense budget. ( Here is what the U.S. spent on the military every year since 1970 .)

In fiscal year 2020, the Department of Defense spent $593.9 billion on contracting and personnel in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, or approximately $1,803 per U.S. resident and 2.8% of the country’s gross domestic product. The DOD’s budget in that fiscal year was $721.5 billion.

Most of this money, $439.4 billion, went to contracts for products and services, with more than half of that set for supplies and equipment such as aircraft, ships, weapons, and parts. The rest went to research and development and construction. ( These are America’s future weapons .)

Out of the $154.6 billion spent on payrolls, 46% went to active-duty military personnel and 40% went to civilians. The rest went to the National Guard and Reserves. At the state level, defense spending varies considerably.

To identify the states where the military spends the most money, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Defense Spending by State report for fiscal year 2020 from the DOD. States were ranked by total contract and payroll military spending. Additional data included defense spending as a percent of state GDP and per state resident. Total population figures for each state are five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Total contract and payroll military spending ranges from $456.4 million Wyoming, the least populous U.S. state, to $83 billion in Texas, the country’s second most populous state. Defense spending exceeded $60 billion in two other states - California and D.C.-adjacent Virginia. Virginia is also the state with the highest defense spending as a percentage of GDP, at 11.3%.

Defense spending types vary by state. For example, Hawaii, a Pacific outpost in the U.S. sphere of military influence, is among the top 10 states for defense personnel spending but is not a significant recipient of R&D and contracting spending. Missouri, on the other hand, is among the top 10 recipients of defense contract spending but not a major recipient of personal funding. Virginia, a center for both defense contracting and personnel, ranks at or near the top in both categories. ( These are 20 companies profiting the most from war .)

Here are the states where the military spends the most money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBQwB_0gD8oOPr00

50. Wyoming
> Total contract and payroll spending: $0.5 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.2% -- 10th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $784 -- 13th lowest
> Total population: 581,348 -- the lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykDcW_0gD8oOPr00

49. Idaho
> Total contract and payroll spending: $0.7 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 0.8% -- 5th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $379 -- the lowest
> Total population: 1,754,367 -- 12th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYVDC_0gD8oOPr00

48. Montana
> Total contract and payroll spending: $0.7 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.3% -- 13th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $655 -- 7th lowest
> Total population: 1,061,705 -- 8th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpgad_0gD8oOPr00

47. Delaware
> Total contract and payroll spending: $0.7 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 0.8% -- 5th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $659 -- 8th lowest
> Total population: 967,679 -- 6th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7doa_0gD8oOPr00

46. South Dakota
> Total contract and payroll spending: $0.7 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.2% -- 10th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $750 -- 12th lowest
> Total population: 879,336 -- 5th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD9TR_0gD8oOPr00

45. Vermont
> Total contract and payroll spending: $0.7 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.1% -- 25th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,133 -- 22nd lowest
> Total population: 624,340 -- 2nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMoaI_0gD8oOPr00

44. North Dakota
> Total contract and payroll spending: $0.9 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.7% -- 22nd lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,240 -- 25th lowest
> Total population: 760,394 -- 4th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8bCe_0gD8oOPr00

43. West Virginia
> Total contract and payroll spending: $1 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.4% -- 17th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $588 -- 6th lowest
> Total population: 1,807,426 -- 13th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5ePg_0gD8oOPr00

42. Oregon
> Total contract and payroll spending: $1.6 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 0.6% -- the lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $384 -- 2nd lowest
> Total population: 4,176,346 -- 24th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugtws_0gD8oOPr00

41. Arkansas
> Total contract and payroll spending: $1.6 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.2% -- 10th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $531 -- 5th lowest
> Total population: 3,011,873 -- 18th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOjCj_0gD8oOPr00

40. Rhode Island
> Total contract and payroll spending: $1.6 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.6% -- 18th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,519 -- 21st highest
> Total population: 1,057,798 -- 7th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dESju_0gD8oOPr00

39. Nebraska
> Total contract and payroll spending: $1.8 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.4% -- 17th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $949 -- 19th lowest
> Total population: 1,923,826 -- 14th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12oGb1_0gD8oOPr00

38. Minnesota
> Total contract and payroll spending: $2.9 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 0.7% -- 3rd lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $511 -- 4th lowest
> Total population: 5,600,166 -- 22nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oauai_0gD8oOPr00

37. Iowa
> Total contract and payroll spending: $2.9 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.4% -- 17th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $913 -- 15th lowest
> Total population: 3,150,011 -- 20th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbSiV_0gD8oOPr00

36. New Hampshire
> Total contract and payroll spending: $3 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 3.4% -- 15th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $2,197 -- 14th highest
> Total population: 1,355,244 -- 10th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xD1Kh_0gD8oOPr00

35. Nevada
> Total contract and payroll spending: $3.1 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.7% -- 22nd lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $976 -- 20th lowest
> Total population: 3,030,281 -- 19th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DZnu_0gD8oOPr00

34. Alaska
> Total contract and payroll spending: $3.3 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 6.4% -- 6th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $4,577 -- 5th highest
> Total population: 736,990 -- 3rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1koJ_0gD8oOPr00

33. Tennessee
> Total contract and payroll spending: $3.4 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 0.9% -- 6th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $497 -- 3rd lowest
> Total population: 6,772,268 -- 16th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XyQK_0gD8oOPr00

32. Kansas
> Total contract and payroll spending: $3.4 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.9% -- 24th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,175 -- 23rd lowest
> Total population: 2,912,619 -- 16th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdUQF_0gD8oOPr00

31. Maine
> Total contract and payroll spending: $3.5 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 5.2% -- 10th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $2,626 -- 11th highest
> Total population: 1,340,825 -- 9th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Fdfq_0gD8oOPr00

30. New Mexico
> Total contract and payroll spending: $3.6 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 3.5% -- 13th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,707 -- 17th highest
> Total population: 2,097,021 -- 15th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFlIZ_0gD8oOPr00

29. Louisiana
> Total contract and payroll spending: $4.3 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.7% -- 22nd lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $927 -- 16th lowest
> Total population: 4,664,616 -- 25th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSvsx_0gD8oOPr00

28. Indiana
> Total contract and payroll spending: $5.4 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.4% -- 17th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $802 -- 14th lowest
> Total population: 6,696,893 -- 17th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bh7K9_0gD8oOPr00

27. Utah
> Total contract and payroll spending: $5.4 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.6% -- 18th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,653 -- 19th highest
> Total population: 3,151,239 -- 21st lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOXgq_0gD8oOPr00

26. Wisconsin
> Total contract and payroll spending: $5.5 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.6% -- 18th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $942 -- 17th lowest
> Total population: 5,806,975 -- 20th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00a2rl_0gD8oOPr00

25. South Carolina
> Total contract and payroll spending: $6.1 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.5% -- 21st highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,177 -- 24th lowest
> Total population: 5,091,517 -- 23rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skdva_0gD8oOPr00

24. Oklahoma
> Total contract and payroll spending: $6.6 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 3.5% -- 13th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,664 -- 18th highest
> Total population: 3,949,342 -- 23rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfDn0_0gD8oOPr00

23. Michigan
> Total contract and payroll spending: $6.8 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.3% -- 13th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $685 -- 10th lowest
> Total population: 9,973,907 -- 10th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfRVj_0gD8oOPr00

22. Mississippi
> Total contract and payroll spending: $7.7 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 6.5% -- 5th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $2,607 -- 12th highest
> Total population: 2,981,835 -- 17th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NHvd_0gD8oOPr00

21. Hawaii
> Total contract and payroll spending: $7.7 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 8.5% -- 2nd highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $5,506 -- 3rd highest
> Total population: 1,420,074 -- 11th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9EUc_0gD8oOPr00

20. New Jersey
> Total contract and payroll spending: $8.4 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.3% -- 13th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $948 -- 18th lowest
> Total population: 8,885,418 -- 11th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sn8zz_0gD8oOPr00

19. Illinois
> Total contract and payroll spending: $9.3 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.1% -- 7th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $742 -- 11th lowest
> Total population: 12,716,164 -- 6th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTO4h_0gD8oOPr00

18. Ohio
> Total contract and payroll spending: $11.6 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.7% -- 22nd lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $992 -- 21st lowest
> Total population: 11,675,275 -- 7th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXXF6_0gD8oOPr00

17. Colorado
> Total contract and payroll spending: $11.6 billion (tied)
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.9% -- 17th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,992 -- 15th highest
> Total population: 5,684,926 -- 21st highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49poq4_0gD8oOPr00

16. Kentucky
> Total contract and payroll spending: $12.6 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 5.8% -- 8th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $2,804 -- 8th highest
> Total population: 4,461,952 -- 25th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2947cB_0gD8oOPr00

15. New York
> Total contract and payroll spending: $12.8 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 0.7% -- 3rd lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $662 -- 9th lowest
> Total population: 19,514,849 -- 4th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rshrs_0gD8oOPr00

14. North Carolina
> Total contract and payroll spending: $14.4 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.4% -- 23rd highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,354 -- 24th highest
> Total population: 10,386,227 -- 9th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPWQv_0gD8oOPr00

13. Washington
> Total contract and payroll spending: $14.6 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.3% -- 24th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,900 -- 16th highest
> Total population: 7,512,465 -- 13th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnAiA_0gD8oOPr00

12. Alabama
> Total contract and payroll spending: $14.8 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 6.4% -- 6th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $3,011 -- 6th highest
> Total population: 4,893,186 -- 24th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kt1tf_0gD8oOPr00

11. Missouri
> Total contract and payroll spending: $15 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 4.5% -- 12th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $2,437 -- 13th highest
> Total population: 6,124,160 -- 18th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQVAw_0gD8oOPr00

10. Georgia
> Total contract and payroll spending: $15.8 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.5% -- 21st highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,472 -- 22nd highest
> Total population: 10,516,579 -- 8th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mphg8_0gD8oOPr00

9. Pennsylvania
> Total contract and payroll spending: $17.8 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.2% -- 25th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,391 -- 23rd highest
> Total population: 12,794,885 -- 5th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gawuu_0gD8oOPr00

8. Massachusetts
> Total contract and payroll spending: $18.6 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 3.1% -- 16th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $2,700 -- 10th highest
> Total population: 6,873,003 -- 15th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2xsi_0gD8oOPr00

7. Arizona
> Total contract and payroll spending: $20.2 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 5.3% -- 9th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $2,723 -- 9th highest
> Total population: 7,174,064 -- 14th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjUIX_0gD8oOPr00

6. Connecticut
> Total contract and payroll spending: $23.6 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 8.2% -- 3rd highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $6,646 -- 2nd highest
> Total population: 3,570,549 -- 22nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ir4uw_0gD8oOPr00

5. Florida
> Total contract and payroll spending: $29.1 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 2.6% -- 18th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,338 -- 25th highest
> Total population: 21,216,924 -- 3rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rPHb_0gD8oOPr00

4. Maryland
> Total contract and payroll spending: $30.4 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 7.0% -- 4th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $5,023 -- 4th highest
> Total population: 6,037,624 -- 19th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPD8h_0gD8oOPr00

3. California
> Total contract and payroll spending: $61 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 1.9% -- 24th lowest
> Defense spending per state resident: $1,550 -- 20th highest
> Total population: 39,346,023 -- the highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35alw2_0gD8oOPr00

2. Virginia
> Total contract and payroll spending: $64.3 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 11.3% -- the highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $7,481 -- the highest
> Total population: 8,509,358 -- 12th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26U96Y_0gD8oOPr00

1. Texas
> Total contract and payroll spending: $83 billion
> Defense spending as a pct. of state GDP: 4.6% -- 11th highest
> Defense spending per state resident: $2,828 -- 7th highest
> Total population: 28,635,442 -- 2nd highest

