Click here to read the full article. DJ Honey Dijon is sweetening up Scholl, creating a new capsule collection for the iconic wooden-soled slides. The first drop of the two-part collaboration under her Honey F–king Dijon fashion label, the capsule features a sleeker, sexier take on the clog. It’s designed to go “from the beach to the club,” Dijon told WWD. The collection is an all-black colorway with supersized silver hardware and, for the heeled version, a more shapely silhouette.More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO