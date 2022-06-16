ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This Powerful Hand Vac Is a Must-Have for Pet Owners (and on Major Sale!)

By Alyssa Longobucco
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We love our adorable pets, but they definitely can cause some pretty big messes — their fur alone can coat every piece of furniture and...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

ALDI Has Released Its Fan-Favorite Washable Rug In a New Size

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Rugs add texture and warmth to a room, but are also an under looked (no pun intended) design staple that complete any space. From vintage-style patterns for the living room and pop culture-inspired pieces for the kids’ bedrooms, there are plenty of styles to play around with, whether it be a runner or an area rug.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Gorgeous Rug Is So Durable That It Can Survive a Chocolate Cake Spill

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Finding a quality (let alone gorgeous) area rug for a reasonable price these days is not so easy. And I’ll be the first to admit, like with most things in my home, when it comes to rug-shopping, my taste doesn’t quite match my budget. I’ve spent so many hours virtually hunting for a rug that satisfies both requirements. But I was far past due in getting rid of the old hand-me-down rug in my bedroom, so perusing the internet was necessary! I’ve been spending an absurd amount of energy poking around online (with some help of my AT coworkers!) for the perfect find — you know the one that both my heart and bank account love — when I remembered that Rifle Paper Co., one of my favorite etailers, has a gorgeous rug collection. Based off the quality of the rest of their goods, I figured it was a safe bet that this would be one top-notch rug.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

I Tried a Toilet Bowl Powder Cleaner for the First Time — and I May Never Switch Back to Liquid

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Cleaning the toilet is one of the most dreaded — but incredibly important! — cleaning tasks I do weekly, along with a deeper cleaning done every other week (or when I’m bogged down, once a month). It’s something I prioritize because a dirty bowl can become a welcoming place for bacteria and viruses to reside, and quite honestly, it’s just downright gross to look at.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $30 Cabinet Hack That’s Purr-fect for Cat Owners

Attention, pet parents: If you love to DIY and you love your furry friend, don’t forget to design and upcycle with them in mind. To get your creativity flowing, check out this DIYed mid-century-style litter box, this royal setup for a pet bunny, or this office bench that has room for a furry coworker for stylish inspiration for how to make your pet feel at home.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vac#Design#Pet Owners#Major Sale
Apartment Therapy

My Family Swears By This $15 Amazon Find That Makes Bug Swatting So Easy (and Kinda Fun)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you live in the South, one of the earliest skills you pick up is dealing with the bugs. Mosquito swatting might as well be a sport around here. If you’re lucky, that’s one of the few troublesome bugs that cross your path, but the more time you spend out, the more you’ll come into contact with. I don’t consider flies to be a regular nuisance, but I’ve been in more than a few situations where I’ve had to stealthily reach for a rolled up magazine when they kept buzzing around food at cookouts.
LOUISIANA STATE
Apartment Therapy

Panera Bread Has Designed a Water Bottle That Doubles As a Phone Charger

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One thing about me is that I’ll carry my reusable water bottle around with me everywhere I go. It has become such an essential that I often tend to forget to take other important things out with me, like my house key, or a phone charger. And for those who, like myself, often find themselves with a cell phone that has no more than five percent battery charge, Panera Bread has come up with a solution to keep your phone—and you—charged up.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Miranda Lambert Has Released a Homeware Collection With Walmart

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. She’s a three-time GRAMMY winner and one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022 and now, Miranda Lambert can add designer to her impressive resume thanks to her new homeware collection with Walmart—Wanda June Home.
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

I’m a Former Pastry Chef, and I Swear This Budget-Friendly Stand Mixer Is Just as Good as Those Splurgy Brands

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a former pastry chef, I rely on my stand mixer more than most, and the resident mixer on my kitchen counter is my beloved KitchenAid. Back when I had my small business, that thing got me through long nights of kneading doughnut dough, and now it serves as my trusted helper for daily cookies and special birthday cakes alike. But because I’ve been planning a move that will have me splitting my time between two places, I realized that I needed a second mixer! Unfortunately, after looking at KitchenAid’s high price tag, I was thinking I might just have to resort to my old hand-mixing ways… that is, until I took the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for a whirl.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Pets
Apartment Therapy

Transform Your Home Office with FlexJobs’ $1800 Giveaway

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’re still working from home Mon. through Fri. or are embracing the hybrid working lifestyle, you may have started to feel a little uninspired by your work from home space. Or, you might not have a set work area at all, bouncing around from room-to-room every hour or so. As someone who works for home full-time and started to do so just before the COVID-19 pandemic told hold, I know all too well the struggles of staying inspired while working from home in a small space.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

10 Stylish Shelves That Double As Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been trying to spruce up your home, you might’ve considered adding some wall art, getting a new plant or two or leaving some decorative trinkets around the place for a personal touch. But you might not have put as much thought into the furniture on which you plan to display said ornaments. Sure, bookcases and shelves are super practical, but why stop there? This is your opportunity to check out some pieces that are just as, if not more, eye-catching than anything you’ll find in the decor section. And, as you likely already know, shelving helps reduce clutter, which is essential for living in a small space. Keep objects out of the way yet easily accessible by placing them on a rack or wall-mounted ledge. Read on to see our top shelving picks for any apartment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Dreamy Outdoor Dining Setup Makes Smart Use of Wasted Square Footage

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Private outdoor spaces in big cities are hard to come by. Big balconies often come at a premium, and so do residential rooftop decks. Adding to the problem is that for many tall old townhomes or apartments, clunky ventilation units and pipes on the roof can make restricted outdoor space even less functional — making it impossible to place furniture or move around parts of the roof — as was the case at Erica and Chris Ashe’s former Chicago home.
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Get Brightland’s Bestselling Honey for Free — But You’d Better Act Fast

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Editor-favorite olive oil brand Brightland is always coming up with fun ways to surprise fans. Earlier this month, they announced a delicious collab with vegan ice cream makers Dear Bella featuring pints flavored with their vinegars and oils. And then there’s the giftable summer barbecue capsule that includes grill-worthy favorites. Now, in celebration of the company’s fourth anniversary, Brightland has announced an extra-sweet free gift as a tasty way to thank its customers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

The First Thing to Know About Renting Furniture

Renting furniture is an approachable option for renters and homeowners alike. If you’re looking to decorate your space for a short period of time, or if you like to switch up your interior design style often, furniture rental may be worth considering. How Does Furniture Rental Work?. While each...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

5 Lessons My First Bedroom Makeover Taught My Dad and Me

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Am I the only one who still remembers flipping through their very first PB Teen catalog? I was 14 and had just started to develop my own sense of style when it arrived in the mail. I walked in the back door as I silently questioned my Abercrombie miniskirt — was it really me? — and suddenly saw the catalog on the kitchen island. I tucked it under my arm, brought it straight up to my room, and spent the afternoon circling every item I loved.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top Home Upgrade Trends For Summer 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Summer is a great time to get working on those home upgrades you may have been putting off, whether it’s a couple of quick DIY projects, like a peel and stick backsplash and lick of paint on your front door, or a full patio makeover to get your space ready for warm weather entertaining.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy