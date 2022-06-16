This Powerful Hand Vac Is a Must-Have for Pet Owners (and on Major Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Finding a quality (let alone gorgeous) area rug for a reasonable price these days is not so easy. And I’ll be the first to admit, like with most things in my home, when it comes to rug-shopping, my taste doesn’t quite match my budget. I’ve spent so many hours virtually hunting for a rug that satisfies both requirements. But I was far past due in getting rid of the old hand-me-down rug in my bedroom, so perusing the internet was necessary! I’ve been spending an absurd amount of energy poking around online (with some help of my AT coworkers!) for the perfect find — you know the one that both my heart and bank account love — when I remembered that Rifle Paper Co., one of my favorite etailers, has a gorgeous rug collection. Based off the quality of the rest of their goods, I figured it was a safe bet that this would be one top-notch rug.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO