This Powerful Hand Vac Is a Must-Have for Pet Owners (and on Major Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been trying to spruce up your home, you might’ve considered adding some wall art, getting a new plant or two or leaving some decorative trinkets around the place for a personal touch. But you might not have put as much thought into the furniture on which you plan to display said ornaments. Sure, bookcases and shelves are super practical, but why stop there? This is your opportunity to check out some pieces that are just as, if not more, eye-catching than anything you’ll find in the decor section. And, as you likely already know, shelving helps reduce clutter, which is essential for living in a small space. Keep objects out of the way yet easily accessible by placing them on a rack or wall-mounted ledge. Read on to see our top shelving picks for any apartment.
