ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

NCAA Baseball College World Series: Five Things to Watch

By Derek Duke
heartlandcollegesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college baseball postseason started with 64 teams playing for a chance to win it all. Last week, the field was cut down to 16 in the Super Regionals and now, the journey is complete as eight teams will make the trip to Omaha. Texas and Oklahoma will be representing the...

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Four Thoughts on Texas’ Loss to Texas A&M in the College World Series

The college baseball postseason started with 64 teams playing for a chance to win it all. Last week, the field was cut down to 16 in the Super Regionals and now, the journey is complete as eight teams will make the trip to Omaha. The Texas Longhorns faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in game one and lost. On Sunday, they played their archrival Texas A&M and were eliminated from the College World Series. Here are my four thoughts on Sunday’s game.
OMAHA, NE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Four Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 6-2 Win Over Notre Dame in the College World Series

The college baseball postseason started with 64 teams playing for a chance to win it all. Last week, the field was cut down to 16 in the Super Regionals and now, the journey is complete as eight teams will make the trip to Omaha. The Oklahoma Sooners faced Texas A&M in game one and won with ease. On Sunday, they took on Notre Dame who beat Texas on Friday. Here are my four thoughts on Oklahoma’s victory over Notre Dame.
OMAHA, NE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas State Picks up Commitment From Three-Star WR Andre Davis

On this Father’s Day, Kansas State fans have gotten some good news. The Wildcats have picked up their fourth commitment in the class of 2023. Andre Davis announced today that he would be heading to Manhattan, joining former teammate Sterling Lockett. Andre Davis is ranked as a three-star by...
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson on Nebraska: ‘I Feel Like I’m at Home Now’

As Nebraska continues to unravel their quarterback position, expectations are that Texas transfer Casey Thompson will be the guy going into the start of the season. Thompson continues to rehab a thumb injury that he suffered against Oklahoma more than eight months ago, keeping him from getting into a routine of throwing daily. He told the Omaha World-Herald his recovery is doing, “good”, and hasn’t gotten in the way of his weightlifting and other physical conditioning. Both Nebraska and Thompson are taking their precautions, keeping the quarterback from overexerting himself since spring ball ended on April 9th. As the season continues to creep closer, Thompson said, “I like to throw the ball four, five, six times a week. I’ll get back to throwing basically everyday of the week.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
City
Auburn, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 13-8 CWS Win over Texas A&M

The Oklahoma Sooners beat the Texas A&M Aggies, 13-8, in an opening-round game of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Friday. Here are three thoughts on the game. Texas A&M is one of the best teams in college baseball and is coached by Jim Schlossnagle, who led TCU to the College World Series a couple of times. He’s a ‘been-there-and-done-that’ type of coach. One would assume he would have the Aggies ready for the Sooners, right?
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy