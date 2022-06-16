NCAA Baseball College World Series: Five Things to Watch

As Nebraska continues to unravel their quarterback position, expectations are that Texas transfer Casey Thompson will be the guy going into the start of the season. Thompson continues to rehab a thumb injury that he suffered against Oklahoma more than eight months ago, keeping him from getting into a routine of throwing daily. He told the Omaha World-Herald his recovery is doing, “good”, and hasn’t gotten in the way of his weightlifting and other physical conditioning. Both Nebraska and Thompson are taking their precautions, keeping the quarterback from overexerting himself since spring ball ended on April 9th. As the season continues to creep closer, Thompson said, “I like to throw the ball four, five, six times a week. I’ll get back to throwing basically everyday of the week.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO