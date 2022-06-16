ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Evanson: So much for playing ball. MLB to Portland dream seems to be losing steam

By Wade Evanson
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDHdp_0gD8mUXP00 COLUMN: After 4 years of hope for a MLB team in Portland, the dream seems to be going by the wayside like others before it.

What happened to our baseball team?

Yes, Hillsboro has the Hops, Portland has the Pickles, and 80 miles to the south the Oregon State Beavers were competing this past weekend for a spot in this year's College World Series. But it's been four years since the Portland Diamond Project tantalized us with the real possibility of either an existing or expansion Major League Baseball franchise landing in the Rose City, and the silence of late has been deafening.

It started with an announcement, continued with stadium land agreements, and they even brought celebrities like Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara on board to build momentum.

It was going to be Oakland's Athletics. Or possibly the Tampa Bay Rays. And if not one of them, an expansion-team-to-be-named-later. But it seemed inevitable based on the level of smoke coming from what had to be a hefty fire fed by the enthusiasm of a group — and city — itching for a bigger piece of this country's major sports pie.

Yet now, four years after they gave us hats, jerseys and stadium renderings on the Terminal 2 site on the banks of the Willamette River, the MLB rug seems to again have been pulled from beneath the feet of myself and people like me who thought this might be the one.

There are likely a lot of factors in play and I'm certainly not questioning the people behind the effort to play ball. Their motives seem genuine, and their enthusiasm is admirable. But with every passing day, the sounds of Major League bats cracking, balls flying, and gloves popping seem to be going gently into that good night.

Sadly, this is not new to long-time Oregonians. For decades now we've been teased with nearly every wannabe sport/team.

There was the USFL Breakers, the indoor soccer Pride, the roller hockey Rage, women's basketball Power and Fire, going further back the Steel and Forest Dragons who rocked the indoor grid iron as part of the arena leagues that have come and gone over time, and lest we forget the indoor lacrosse team—the LumberJax—who played four seasons in the Philly-based National Lacrosse League.

Additionally, I'm reminded of the numerous occasions in which the tease of big-league baseball, football and hockey teams have been dangled above us, tantalizing us all with the possibility of something more, only to be left with the status quo.

You know, the Delta Dome which was proposed to lure the Oakland Raiders to Portland in the mid-1960's.

There was the Oregon Stadium Campaign which had the City of Portland involved in creating a presentation for a committee in charge of relocating the Montreal Expos in 2003. Which of course ended up as the Nationals in Washington D.C.

The Florida Marlins were said to be looking at Portland in 2007.

And both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes of the NHL have been over the years rumored to be at least considering a move to PDX.

But none have made the move, leaving us forever as the professional sports' "Charlie," while "Lucy" repeatedly moves the ball.

I know, it's not over 'til it's over, but with every passing day momentum seems to be slipping for Portland, while gaining steam in places like Las Vegas and Nashville — the latter of which was just reported by ESPN to have an investment group in place led by former MLB star pitcher Dave Stewart.

Additionally, Nashville has become an increasingly attractive tourist destination, while over the past five years Las Vegas has successfully integrated into both the NFL with the Raiders and NHL with the Golden Knights, proving professional sports can not only work, but thrive in "Sin City."

Meanwhile, Portland's reputation as a viable destination continues to suffer based on its continued struggle with homelessness and rising crime rates.

In the Portland metro area, homicides have soared in recent years. Portland tallied 91 homicides in 2021, shattering a record set in 1987. The number of shootings in Portland has also tripled since 2019, shining a spotlight on a very violent and visible crime indicator.

Every city has its share of problems, and certainly circumstances of the past few years have dictated such in areas across the country, but Portland's have been in the spotlight of late and that certainly isn't and won't help the cause.

Will there ever be a Major League Baseball team in Portland? Maybe, after-all "ever" is by definition a very long time. But I'm bummed by what I'm hearing and discouraged by what I'm not hearing. So much for playing ball.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling

After three years of waiting, the Los Angeles Dodgers will unveil a commemorative statue of pitcher Sandy Koufax Saturday. The plans for the statue were originally announced in 2019  Koufax will be in attendance for the unveiling, and will be joined by current Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The two pitchers share history as two of […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to ugly Manny Machado injury

The first inning of Sunday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies featured a moment that the Padres, their fans and fans of baseball did not want to see. Manny Machado grounded out to the pitcher to end the top of the first inning. As he went into first base to try to beat the close play out, he stepped awkwardly on the base and came up injured.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Klay Thompson Brother Trade

Klay Thompson is about to have his brother Trayce, an MLB outfielder, back in California with him. Trayce, a 31-year-old right-handed journeyman, is on his way to the Los Angeles Dodgers after being acquired via trade this afternoon. He had been in the minor leagues with the Detroit Tigers. Trayce...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers unveil Sandy Koufax state at Dodger Stadium in centerfield plaza

After a two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dodgers finally unveiled a statue dedicated to Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax, located at the Centerfield Plaza at Dodger Stadium.   Koufax, who was arguably the greatest pitcher of his generation during his 12-year career with the Dodgers (four in Brooklyn, eight in Los Angeles), joins Jackie Robinson as the only other former Dodger player to have a statue built in his honor at Dodger Stadium. "Sixty-seven years ago, Jackie Robinson became my teammate and friend. At that time, sharing this space with him would have been absolutely unimaginable, and today...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi out of Angels' Saturday Game 1 lineup against Seattle

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not starting in Saturday's Game One contest against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi will rest on Saturday afternoon after Kurt Suzuki was named Los Angeles' catcher for Patrick Sandoval. Per Baseball Savant on 83 batted balls this season, Stassi has accounted for a 12%...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
FOX Sports

Athletics begin 3-game series against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (29-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-45, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-4, 6.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Athletics +124; over/under is 8 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Absurd Oneil Cruz Throw

Oneil Cruz has finally arrived. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the shortstop on Monday, and he's instantly made his mark. During the third inning, Cruz fired a 96.7-mph laser to first base to retire Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. It was the hardest throw by an infielder all season. Not even...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Angels' Lorenzen: MLB 'did get someone hurt' with slick baseballs

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Michael Lorenzen took aim at Major League Baseball and the baseballs being used after the pitcher hit Seattle Mariners outfielder Justin Upton in the head during Friday's game. "I don't know what Major League Baseball is playing with these baseballs, but that fully slipped out of...
ANAHEIM, CA
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
593
Followers
5K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy