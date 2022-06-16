Reader’s Choice - Best Dayclub: Tao Beach Dayclub

Is a Netflix star swap in the works? Because Bling Empire’s Kane Lim is ready to put his real estate license to good use. The 32 year old reality star announced on season 2 of the series that he was getting into real estate. Kane, who is rumored to be worth $20 million, might not […]
The post Bling Empire’s Kane Lim Is Working At Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim Group appeared first on Reality Tea.
Crystal revealed she doesn’t have a glam team, after confessing that she didn’t want to pay for her own hotel room. The RHOBH star added that, during the cast’s trip to Mexico, she doesn’t want to fund anyone else. Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais’ glam squad...
To kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt and spill Housewives tea, Rachel is joined by legendary Bravo producer Carlos King (1:40). Then, Rachel teams up with Juliet Litman to recap Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Dubai (30:54), before welcoming on Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer to break down this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (51:55).
Comments / 0