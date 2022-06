The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the 1900 block of Roper Springs Road Saturday night. Chief Deputy Scott Hall said this morning it could not yet be determined whether the discovery of the man by Lieutenant Steven Casey is related to a missing person report filed last week by the family of 22-year-old Deontre Jaquan Gatling of Weldon. “However,” Hall said, “We are investigating that possibility.”

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO