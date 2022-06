Have you ever come across breathtaking images of animals on Instagram or Reddit? If you’re a photographer, those photos are particularly inspiring. But we don’t always have access to the locations to shoot images of wildlife like those. So instead, you can head to the zoo! Tons of photographers walk around with big lenses for when something special happens with the animals. If you’re wondering how to take photos of zoo animals that are worth sharing on social media, we’ve got all you need here!

