Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans Among Presenters for Daytime Emmy Awards (TV News Roundup)

By Wilson Chapman, Sasha Urban and Carson Burton
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Drew Barrymore , Tamron Hall and Scott Evans are among the stars set to present at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will also see many other notable personalities present, including: Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales from “The Talk”; Deborah Norville from “Inside Edition”; Deidre Hall and James Reynolds from “Beyond Salem”; Krista Allen, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan from “The Bold and the Beautiful”; Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright from “General Hospital”; Galen Gering and Camila Banus from “Days of our Lives”; and Sean Dominic, Christian Le Blanc and Tracey Bregman from “The Young and the Restless.” In addition, Suzanne Rogers will present the lifetime achievement award to John Aniston during the ceremony.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences also announced the presenters for the upcoming Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards, which will stream on Friday. Presenters for the ceremony include: Michael and Bianca Alexander from “Conscious Living,” Judge Frank Caprio from “Caught in Providence,” Daym Drops from “Fresh, Fried & Crispy,” Samantha Brown from “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” Sophia Roe from “Counter Space,” Tina Knowles-Lawson from “Talks With Mama Tina,” Jennifer Gareis from “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Raven Bowens from “Days of our Lives” and “Beyond Salem,” Tajh Bellow from “General Hospital” and Kate Linder from “The Young and the Restless.”

The 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards will stream live on watch.TheEmmys.tv , and via Emmys apps on platforms such as Xbox, iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku. The ceremony begins 6 p.m PT/9 p.m. ET on Friday. The Daytime Emmy Awards will air live on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on the East Coast, and tape delayed on the West Coast at 9 p.m. PT. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

The eight-episode second season of HBO drama series “Industry” will premiere on Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. From creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, “Industry” gives an insider’s view of the world of high finance, following a group of young bankers within the sex and drug-fueled environment of an international bank. Picking up a year after the height of the pandemic, the series stars returning cast members Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung and Conor MacNeill. New cast regulars this season include Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis and Katrine de Candole. Jay Duplass also stars alongside Sonny Poon Tip and Adam Levy. Returning recurring cast includes Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter and Caoilfhionni Dunne. Written and executive produced by Jami O’Brien, the series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC, and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen and Ben Irving for BBC.

EXECS

Ari Goldman will join ABC Entertainment as senior vice president of content strategy and scheduling, while longtime ABC executive Candace Bejune has been promoted to VP, program planning and scheduling, reporting to Goldman, announced Craig Erwich, president, Hulu originals and ABC Entertainment on Thursday. Goldman’s newly created role will see him responsible for scheduling the ABC’s primetime content, in addition to providing analysis and strategy for maximizing cross-platform viewership. Goldman is an NBC veteran of most of his career, beginning there as a research analyst and ascending to serve as VP, cross-platform insights and analytics. Bejune has been at ABC for 14 years. Most recently, she contributed to the phased launch rollout of “Abbott Elementary,” which saw the freshman breakout sitcom become the No. 1 new comedy on ABC.

DEALS

Just Women’s Sports has signed a media partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League. JWS has the rights to distribute NWSL highlights from both the past and current seasons across multiple platforms. JWS also announced that its media partnership with Athletes Unlimited will be renewed, allowing JWS to extensively cover the AUX Softball season, as well as Athletes Unlimited’s lacrosse and softball leagues, all of which begin this summer.

CASTING

Jay Ellis (“Insecure,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) will host Season 2 of hit series “How Did They Build That?” for the Smithsonian Channel. The show will continue to explore architectural wonders from all over the world. This season will emphasize American structures, including Hearst Tower in New York City, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and the Denver Art Museum in Colorado, in addition to international stories that include La Tete Carrée in France, the Guggenheim in Spain and the Gherkin in England, among many others. “How Did They Build That?” Season 2 premieres on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Smithsonian Channel in the U.S., and on July 11 in the U.K. Charlie Bunce for Curve Media and Dan Wolf for Smithsonian Channel serve as executive producers.

STREAMING

“We Feed People,” the National Geographic documentary from Ron Howard, will debut Thursday on Hulu. The documentary, which focuses on José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, first began streaming May 27 on Disney+, and will remain available on the platform as it expands to Hulu. The film will also air on the National Geographic Channel on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

PROGRAMMING

Nineteen documentaries centering on the stories of Black people will air on World Channel in honor of Juneteenth. Selections include “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America,” “Muhammad Ali,” “Two Dollars and a Dream,” “The Falconer,” “Muni,” “Professional Black Girl,” “How It Feels to Be Free,” “Metcalfe Park: Black Vote Rising,” “Unapologetic,” “Where the Pavement Ends,” “Missing Magic,” “The Conversation Remix,” “On All Fronts,” “Always in Season,” “Goin’ Back to T-Town,” “Sapelo,” “Growing Up Black,” “The History of White People in America” and six episodes of the documentary series “Eyes on the Prize.” The films can be watched on World Channel, WorldChannel.org, World Channel’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page, PBS Passport and on the PBS app.

