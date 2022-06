Broward County Animal Care, commonly known as the animal shelter, is full of dogs, and they’re almost all abandoned pets. “We are over capacity,” said Emily Wood, director of the agency. “Animals left in backyards, animals whose caretakers are overwhelmed and they’ve gotten out of a fence, those sorts of things, we have almost 120 animals in our building, almost all of them are from situations like that.”

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO