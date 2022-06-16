ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel wants to hear from Ginni Thomas, chairman says

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2wls_0gD8k2Dy00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol will ask Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for an interview, the panel’s chairman said Thursday.

Thomas said she would comply, according to the Daily Caller, a conservative news site.

Thomas, a conservative activist, communicated with people in President Donald Trump’s orbit ahead of the attack and also on the day of the insurrection, when hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Ginni Thomas emailed 29 Arizona lawmakers to help reverse Biden’s win, report says

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel, said “it’s time for her to come talk” to the committee after investigators discovered information that refers to Thomas — known as Ginni — in communications they have obtained relating to one of Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman. Eastman was advising Trump in the weeks and days ahead of the attack as the president pushed Vice President Mike Pence to try to object or delay Biden’s certification on Jan. 6.

On his blog Thursday, Eastman posted a single email from Thomas on Dec. 4, 2020, in which she asks Eastman for a status update for a group she describes as “grassroots state leaders.”

“OMG, Mrs. Thomas asked me to give an update about election litigation to her group. Stop the Presses!” the headline on the blog post reads.

Eastman also said he never discussed with either Thomas “any matters pending or likely to come before the Court.”

Thomas, a staunch supporter of Trump’s reelection, said she was looking forward to her interview with the committee to “clear up misconceptions,” the Daily Caller reported. Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Thompson didn’t specify a time or schedule for an interview. He said her name could also come up at some point in the panel’s hearings that are being held throughout June.

It is not the first time members of the panel have said they want to talk to Thomas. In March, lawmakers on the committee said they were considering inviting her for a witness interview about text messages with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the attack. But she still has not spoken to the panel.

She has been critical of the Jan. 6 committee and signed a letter with other conservatives calling on House Republicans to expel Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP conference for joining the panel.

Thomas also urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona to choose their own slate of electors after the 2020 election, arguing that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud.

She has acknowledged she attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse but left before Trump spoke and his supporters later stormed the Capitol.

Justice Thomas was the only member of the Supreme Court who voted against the court’s order allowing the Jan. 6 committee to obtain Trump records that were held by the National Archives and Records Administration. The court voted in January to allow the committee to get the documents.

The court on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the justice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Infant dies after being left in hot car, police say

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) — An infant died after being left inside a hot car for several hours on Thursday in Pennsylvania, according to the Alleghany County Police Department. Officers were called to the home in the evening. They found the 3-month-old unresponsive in the parent’s vehicle. The infant was pronounced dead at the […]
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Virginia Thomas
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
FOX8 News

‘Major storms’ reported in Winston-Salem; officials dealing with multiple trees on houses, power outages

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is responding to “major storms” on the east side of the city on Friday afternoon. Multiple trees have fallen on houses, according to a WSFD statement. Around 9,000 homes are currently without power across Forsyth County. Officials are asking anyone who sees flooding or downed power lines […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#The Daily Caller#Democratic#Ginni
FOX8 News

Shots fired into vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An occupied vehicle was fired into on Interstate 40 East on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police came onto I-40 near Clemmonsville Road around 4:49 p.m. after getting a report that a vehicle was shot into and had crashed on the interstate. At the scene, officers found the […]
FOX8 News

Sam’s Club slashes memberships down to $8 for limited time

(WGHP) — Sam’s Club annual memberships have been reduced to $8 for a limited time, according to a statement released by the company. The discounted membership will be available at Sam’s Clubs nationwide starting on Friday, June 17. The reduced-price memberships are limited to one person, won’t be available past Sunday, June 26, and are […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Summerfield church’s steeple blown away by storm winds

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — The steeple of Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield was blown off by storm winds on Thursday. Many parts of the Piedmont Triad were under a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the late afternoon and evening on Thursday. With the storms, came heavy rain and high winds. At around 3:19 p.m. […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy