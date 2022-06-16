ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowherd turns positive Fitzpatrick signing into a negative

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

Leave it up to Colin Cowherd to see the downside of the Steelers locking up safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Speaking on his show “The Herd” on Thursday, Cowherd took time to point out the Steelers shortcomings over the past decade plus.

Cowherd seems a bit surprised people were celebrating the signing of Fitzpatrick, making him the highest paid safety in the history of the National Football League.

He decided to use the news to bring up the Steelers recent failures in the playoffs, mocking coach Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season and the Steelers defense ranking 24 th overall.

“I mean when you’re in a division for years with the lowly Bengals and Browns, you should be 4 and 0 against those two,” said Cowherd, explaining why Tomlin has been able to never not have a losing season.

Cowherd adds that Fitzpatrick is “a very good player” but doesn’t think they should’ve paid Fitzpatrick the money is he making.

“I’d scale back on the big raises for the defensive guys not named T.J. Watt,” said Cowherd.

Cowherd also compared the Steelers to the Seahawks, saying both teams have the worst quarterback in their division, have a defensive-minded head coach in an offensive league, haven’t had any postseason success in the playoffs and both are overpaying safeties, “and your defense has been getting worse for years.”

Cowherd wraps it up with saying the standard has changed in Pittsburgh. It used to be about Super Bowls, and now he doesn’t know but doesn’t like that the Steelers are spending the most on defense and close to the bottom on offense.

