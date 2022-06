Jun. 17—A labor contractor based in Adams County denied 165 farm laborers more than $83,000 collectively in overtime pay for cleaning the Gorge Amphitheater, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. Some of the employees at Espinoza Contractor LLC, owned by Guillermo Espinoza, worked up to 90 hours...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO