'It feels fabulous!' - Team Wales athletes get their Commonwealth kit

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Matt Turner sat the bench for his final game with the New England Revolution before his transfer to Arsenal, a 2-1 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.The 27-year-old, the leading contender to start for the United States in the World Cup, signed with New England in 2016 after he was overlooked in the Major League Soccer draft.He spent two years on loan to lower-tier Richmond, became New England's starter in 2018 and was voted MLS goalkeeper of the year in 2021. He agreed in February to join Arsenal when the summer transfer window opens."There's definitely a lot of emotion,"...

MLS ・ 1 HOUR AGO