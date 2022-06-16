ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker Chances of Beating Raphael Warnock Amid Kids Scandal: Polls

By Jason Lemon
 3 days ago
The former NFL star and Trump-backed Republican appears to be virtually tied with the Democratic senator in the Georgia...

Phil Sapp
3d ago

Walker, with a black gay son,Walker lied about working with the Cobb County Sheriff department, claimed he worked with the FBI,claims he has a dry mist to cure the DJT 45 virus, claims he was a scholar at Georgia, beats women, lied about business he didn't have, Georgia don't embarrass yourselves.

Sandy O'hara
3d ago

Why would any intelligent voter vote for a guy who can’t string together an intelligent sentence, who has publicly lied over many years, has not been successful at anything other than football?!?!? Warnock is incredibly well spoken and has proven over and over again that he’ll work for all Georgians. Come on Georgia!!! Make the intelligent choice. Rid your government of the corrupt republicans who only care about their power not Georgians!! Vote and vote blue!!!

Big Blue
3d ago

First he lied about graduating too in his class - when he never even graduated. Next he lied about hitting women. Now he lies about having 3 other kids??? Who in their right mind trusts this guy??

