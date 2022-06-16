ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Washington, Simu Liu, Rob McElhenney Among ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest Hosts This Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel is once again taking the summer off, and for a third consecutive year, “ Jimmy Kimmel Live ” has lined up a slate of guest hosts to keep the lights on until he returns int he fall.

The summer session of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest hosts starts on Monday, June 20. Among the stars set to fill in for Kimmel: Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Al Franken, Jeff Goldblum, Chelsea Handler, Sean Hayes, Simu Liu, Rob McElhenney, Lamorne Morris, Desus Nice, Mark Rober, Kerry Washington and more are set to host throughout the summer.

Specific dates for when these personalities will host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will be revealed at a later date.

Kimmel’s recent guest hosts, who stepped in after the host tested positive for COVID-19, included Mike Birbiglia and the duo of John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. Last summer’s guest hosts included Anderson, Hayes, Sarah Silverman, Arsenio Hall, Julie Bowen, Maren Morris, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, David Spade, Anthony Mackie, Phoebe Robinson, Niall Horan and others.

On a recent edition of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, we talked to Kimmel about how his voice has provided some conscience to a nation that’s in a really bad place right now. But we also talk about his return to the studio after double bouts of COVID-19, as well as his April Fool’s Day stunt with Jimmy Fallon, his upcoming trip to Brooklyn and, of course, producing a third edition of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” with Norman Lear. Listen below!

The news also comes as ABC reports that “Jimmy Kimmel Live” scored its best numbers since September 2020 among adults 18-49 (443,000) and since February 2021 in total viewers (1.820 million). The show jumped week to week by 45% with adults 18-49 and by 16% in viewers.

When Kimmel returns in the fall, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is returning to Brooklyn for its sixth visit to the borough, marking its first time broadcasting back in New York since 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic put such trips to a halt, of course).

The late night talk show will once again tape in front of a live studio audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” has originated from BAM in all six of its visits to Brooklyn.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” is executive produced by Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature.

Here’s a promo that will air tonight announcing the guest hosts:

Variety

