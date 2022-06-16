ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns OL Wishes Baker Mayfield Well Amid Uncertain Future

Sports Illustrated
“I want to see him have success wherever he goes.”

As quarterback Baker Mayfield’s future with the Browns remains up in the air, at least one of his Cleveland teammates have spoken up in support of the former No. 1 overall pick.

Guard Wyatt Teller wished Mayfield well on Thursday in an interview with 92.3 The Fan , speaking of the quarterback’s eventual trade as a virtual certainty.

“I want to see him have success wherever he goes,” Teller said on Thursday. “There’s a business side and there’s a personal side. The business side gets a little nasty, but the personal side never changes. We’re all a brotherhood.”

Teller and Mayfield have been teammates since 2019, when Teller was traded to Cleveland from Buffalo. His career has blossomed since joining the Browns, as Teller has been a second-team All-Pro selection in each of the past two seasons.

The Browns remain in trade discussions with teams for a potential move of Mayfield, and reportedly were in talks with the Panthers for a swap that would have netted Cleveland former first-round pick Sam Darnold. The two sides remain far apart on how much of Mayfield’s salary Carolina would take on, however, but a deal is not out of the question.

Mayfield is due $18.86 million in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract. He was limited to 14 games last year while dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, and completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest .

Sports Illustrated

