ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ranked-choice voting proposal may miss Missouri ballot, campaign says

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrQ2V_0gD8h5ym00

David Roland, treasurer of Better Elections Missouri, signs petition submission paperwork May 8 at the Secretary of State's office. The campaign announced Thursday it may fall short of its goal. (Photo courtesy of Better Elections Missouri)

A proposal that would bring ranked-choice voting to Missouri as part of the biggest change in state elections since the introduction of the partisan primary may not have enough signatures to make the November ballot.

The constitutional amendment proposed by Better Elections needed at least 171,592 signatures , properly distributed among six of the state’s eight congressional districts, to qualify for the ballot. Despite turning in what the campaign said was more than 300,000 signatures , it may fall short, spokesman Scott Charton said Thursday.

“There may not be sufficient signatures under Missouri law to give voters a chance to say yes to the Better Elections Amendment,” a statement issued by the campaign stated. “The final counts from counties are still coming in, and we’re watching them closely.”

Charton said in an interview with The Independent that he could not say what issues have arisen with the verification or if the issue is how the signatures are distributed. He would not say which congressional districts the campaign had targeted during the signature drive.

Charton issued a statement about the possible shortfall Thursday afternoon to alert supporters, he said.

“It was important to us because we have so many supporters and people who are interested in political reform in Missouri, we wanted to be up front and let people know when this became apparent that it is only a delay and political change is coming,” Charton said.

The initiative would change the way both the primary and general elections are conducted. Instead of a separate primary for every recognized political party, with the winner securing a place on the November ballot, all candidates would be listed on a single ballot and the top four would move on to the general election.

Voters would make only one choice in the primary, but the general election would use ranked-choice voting. Voters could choose only one candidate or they could state their preferences.

If one candidate receives a majority of the top-choice votes, they would be elected. If not, the candidate with the fewest top-choice votes would be eliminated and the votes distributed to the remaining candidates based on preference. The candidate with a majority would win.

Better Elections and Legal Missouri 2022, a campaign to legalize recreational use of marijuana, submitted signatures on May 8 to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office. The verification process is underway now, with signatures on each petition page being checked against voter rolls by local clerks and election authorities, and must be completed by the second week of August.

Ashcroft’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment on the Better Elections statement that it may not have sufficient signatures.

Legal Missouri has not been alerted to any potential shortfalls among the almost 400,000 signatures it submitted, Dan Viets, LegalMo22 advisory board chairman, said Thursday.

“We don’t think there is any reason to doubt we have sufficient signatures,” Viets said.

Better Elections has raised at least $6.8 million, reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission show, and it spent $2.3 million for the services of FieldWorks LLC , to gather the signatures.

Legal Missouri, after consultation with Better Elections, decided to hire the same firm for efficiency and cost-savings, Viets said. The campaigns targeted the same six congressional districts, opting not to gather heavily in two mostly rural districts, the 4th District in west-central Missouri and the 8th District in southeast Missouri.

A constitutional amendment initiative targeting the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th districts needs at least 185,210 signatures to make the ballot.

The likelihood that the ranked-choice voting proposal would make the ballot was one of the reasons for legislative debate this year on bills to change the initiative process . Republicans tried to pass a constitutional amendment to require signatures to be gathered in all of the state’s congressional districts and to increase the majority needed to win approval. None of the bills were passed .

Legal Missouri spent approximately $3.6 million on its signature effort, which began later than the Better Elections signature process.

One difference between the two campaigns, Viets said, was that Legal Missouri had the support of the state chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuanal Laws, or NORML, and other pro-legalization volunteers.

“A big chunk of our signatures were gathered by volunteers for the campaign,” Viets said.

Legal Missouri campaign manager John Payne also said there are no issues with the group’s petition.

The campaign submitted twice as many signatures as needed, Payne said.

“ With such tremendous support from across Missouri, we’re confident that our petition language will soon be certified for the November general election ballot,” he said.

The Better Elections amendment will be back for another try, the campaign statement promised.

“ One need only look at the recent dysfunction and chaos of the Missouri Legislature for evidence that things are off track,” Charton said in the statement. “Missourians still want and deserve better elections — the positive changes we all deserve are only delayed, not denied.”

The post Ranked-choice voting proposal may miss Missouri ballot, campaign says appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

Missourians probably won't get a chance to cast ballots on ranked-choice voting proposal this year

Missourians will likely not get to decide the fate of a plan to implement ranked choice voting for certain elections. The group pushing that constitutional amendment said on Thursday that an internal audit showed it didn’t have enough signatures for the plan to make it on the 2022 ballot. In order for a constitutional amendment to make it before voters, groups need to collect a certain number of signatures in six out of eight congressional districts.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
KICK AM 1530

Make Sure You Know These 6 New Laws in Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons signed into law on Thursday, June 16 six new laws that if you live in Missouri you will need to know. KY3.com reports that these go into effect immediately. Bill SB 718 Designates HBCU Week and modifies provisions regarding higher education. Basically means the third week in September is dedicated to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Devemplement.
kbia.org

Huge bill adds extra steps for voters and those who run Missouri elections

The election omnibus bill that Missouri lawmakers passed this year was originally a seven-page attempt to again implement a photo ID requirement in order to vote in the state. What made it past the finish line is a more than 50-page bill that includes not only the photo ID requirement, but also changes to absentee voting and the registration process, as well as new rules for election authorities across Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ashcroft
krcgtv.com

MU graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Governor Signs Legislation That Includes NIL Component

Missouri Governor Mike Parson held a signing ceremony for Senate Bill 718 to become law. The bill is intended to help student-athletes in Missouri to profit off their name, image, and likeness. Currently, a college or university must hold a financial development program for a student-athlete that wants to profit off their name, image, and likeness. The law prevents schools from acting as an agent for students athletes or attempting to influence their choice.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election State#Constitutional Amendment#Miss Missouri#Better Elections#The Independent
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson signs 6 new bills into law

JEFFERSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law on Thursday. One, Senate Bill (SB) 718, establishes Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Week and promotes career and technical education, among other provisions. “We are happy to be joined by Senator Washington...
FOX2Now

See how many dinosaur fossils are in Missouri

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
missouribusinessalert.com

What’s to come for Missouri’s use of federal COVID relief funds?

For months, cities across Missouri and the Kansas City region have been eyeing the billions of dollars sent to states as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, an effort by the federal government to provide some relief from the strains caused by COVID-19. The money is so...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

How marriage rates have changed in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Giggster compiled data on marriage rates in Missouri using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in Missouri, you can read the national story here. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeff Roorda for Missouri State Senate

(Arnold) One of the most highly contested races in the August Primary election will be for Missouri State Senate in the 22nd District. Current Senator Paul Wieland of Imperial is term-limited out, and four Republicans are running for that seat. One of those candidates is former State Representative Jeff Roorda of Arnold. Roorda ran for office previously as a democrat but has crossed party lines. He says he was not happy with the direction the democratic party was moving towards, which is why he made the move.
IMPERIAL, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy