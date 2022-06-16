Buxton man dies after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. - A 66-year-old Buxton man died Wednesday after he was helped to shore at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to the National Park Service, the man collapsed on the beach near Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders.

Bystanders immediately began CPR efforts, which were continued by the Dare County Emergency Medical Services after medics arrived on the scene.

The man died at the scene.

There are currently no further details.