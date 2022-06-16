ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board suspends business permit of bar near mass shooting

Officials voted Thursday to suspend the business permit of a Tennessee nightclub near the scene of a mass shooting where three people were killed and 14 others injured, according to published reports.

The permit for Mary’s Bar & Grill was suspended by the Chattanooga Beer & Wrecker Board for three days for operating without a beer license, news outlets reported. The suspension will occur June 24-26.

Police said at the meeting that the nightclub's beer permit had expired Dec. 31. The owners renewed the permit June 10 after being after being made aware of the expiration, news outlets reported.

Police have said they believe multiple shooters opened fire on a crowd in front of the nightclub early June 5.

The bar owners said the crowd was not related to the business, which was closed when the shooting happened.

Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting. Garrian King, 28, was arrested last week and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Alexis Lewis, 36, was arrested Monday and charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony. Rodney Harris, who was among the shooting victims hospitalized, was charged Tuesday with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

